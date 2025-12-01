play_arrow

Weekly Schedule for 12/01 – 12/07

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-FictionTHE DEMON OF UNREST written by Erik Larson

Great LiteratureTHE KING MUST DIE written by Mary Renault

Best Selling Fiction: THE DROWNING GAME written by Barbara Nickless

Contemporary Classics: A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN written by Betty Smith

The Book off the Shelf  A CHRISTMAS CAROL written by Charles Dickens

The Random BookTHE GREAT DIVIDE: NATURE AND HUMAN NATURE IN THE OLD WORLD AND THE NEW written by Peter Watson

Little Free Library Book: THE FISH THAT ATE THE WHALE: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF AMERICA’S BANANA KING written by Rich Cohen

Daily Dose of Science: HUMAN: THE SCIENCE BEHIND WHAT MAKES YOUR BRAIN UNIQUE written by Michael S. Gazzaniga

Macabre MondayPILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s BookTHE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureHARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh

The Self-Help Book: NO BAD PARTS: HEALING TRAUMA AND RESTORING WHOLENESS WITH THE INTERNAL FAMILY SYSTEMS MODEL written by Richard Schwartz

Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie

Outer Limits: EXIT STRATEGY: THE MURDERBOT DIARIES (BOOK 4) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: TBD

BiographiesWILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

