Weekly Schedule for 05/19 – 05/25

AAC Conference Tournament: Tuesday VS Florida Atlantic, pre game at 7:45 AM.

WRBH’S second annual summer fundraising event, A BLIND SIP, is taking place Sunday, June 22nd @ Nola Brewing & Pizza Co from 3pm-6pm.

Best Selling Non-Fiction: HOMO DUES: A BRIEF HISTORY OF TOMORROW written by Yuval Noah Herrari

Great Literature: GRAPES OF WRATH written by John Steinbeck

Best Selling Fiction: ANTKIND written by Charlie Kaufman (REPLAY)

Contemporary Classics: HIGH FIDELITY written by Nick Hornby

The Book off the Shelf: THE ROARING DAYS OF ZORA LILY written by Noelle Salazar

The Random Book: THE EXPONENTIAL AGE: HOW ACCELERATING TECHNOLOGY IS TRANSFORMING BUSINESS, POLITICS AND SOCIETY written by Azeem Azhar

Little Free Library Book: THE BOOMERANG written by Robert Bailey

Daily Dose of Science: THE CHEMICAL AGE: HOW CHEMISTS FOUGHT FAMINE AND DISEASE, KILLED MILLIONS, AND CHANGED OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EARTH written by Frank A. von Hippel

Macabre Monday: PAY THE PIPER written by George Krauss and George Romero

Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help Book: LESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny

Outer Limits: BURNING CHROME written by William Gibson

WRBH After Dark: RANSOM written by Danielle Steele

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: TBD