Listeners:

Top listeners:

    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Blog

Weekly Schedule for 04/07 – 04/13

todayApril 7, 2025 29

Background
BASEBALL:

  • Tuesday @ Southeastern LA, pre game at 6:15 PM.
  • Friday VS UAB, pre game at 6:15 PM.
  • Saturday VS UAB, pre game at 6:15 PM.
  • Sunday VS UAB, pre game at 12:45 PM.

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-FictionTHE BIG SHORT (REPLAY)  written by Michael Lewis

Great Literature:
Ending Wednesday…THE LAST OF THE MOHICANS written by James Fenimore Cooper
Beginning Thursday…ONE DAY IN THE LIFE OF IVAN DENISOVICH written by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Best Selling FictionTELL ME EVERYTHING written by Elizabeth Strout

Contemporary ClassicsTHE POWER OF MYTH written by Joseph Campbell with Bill Moyers

The Book off the Shelf: THE ROARING DAYS OF ZORA LILY written by Noelle Salazar

The Random BookTHE MONUMENTS MEN: ALLIED HEROES, NAZI THIEVES, AND THE GREATEST TREASURE HUNT IN HISTORY written by Robert M. Edsel

Little Free Library BookHER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)

Daily Dose of ScienceTHE CHEMICAL AGE: HOW CHEMISTS FOUGHT FAMINE AND DISEASE, KILLED MILLIONS, AND CHANGED OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EARTH  written by Frank A. von Hippel

Macabre MondayHIDE written by Kiersten White

Children’s BookSTARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult LiteratureTHE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help BookLESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny

Outer LimitsTHE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick

WRBH After DarkTIME AFTER TIME written by Kay Hooper

BiographiesTHE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY written by Adam Nimoy

Spanish BookEL CUADRO INACABADO escrito de Mercedes Aguirre

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.

Written by: WRBH

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

WRBH Show Image

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour

access_time10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
