Weekly Schedule for 04/07 – 04/13

Experience otherworldly adventures with Margie's readings of exciting science fiction short stories.close
BASEBALL:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE BIG SHORT (REPLAY) written by Michael Lewis
Great Literature:
Ending Wednesday…THE LAST OF THE MOHICANS written by James Fenimore Cooper
Beginning Thursday…ONE DAY IN THE LIFE OF IVAN DENISOVICH written by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
Best Selling Fiction: TELL ME EVERYTHING written by Elizabeth Strout
Contemporary Classics: THE POWER OF MYTH written by Joseph Campbell with Bill Moyers
The Book off the Shelf: THE ROARING DAYS OF ZORA LILY written by Noelle Salazar
The Random Book: THE MONUMENTS MEN: ALLIED HEROES, NAZI THIEVES, AND THE GREATEST TREASURE HUNT IN HISTORY written by Robert M. Edsel
Little Free Library Book: HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)
Daily Dose of Science: THE CHEMICAL AGE: HOW CHEMISTS FOUGHT FAMINE AND DISEASE, KILLED MILLIONS, AND CHANGED OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EARTH written by Frank A. von Hippel
Macabre Monday: HIDE written by Kiersten White
Children’s Book: STARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: LESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone
Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny
Outer Limits: THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick
WRBH After Dark: TIME AFTER TIME written by Kay Hooper
Biographies: THE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY written by Adam Nimoy
Spanish Book: EL CUADRO INACABADO escrito de Mercedes Aguirre
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.
Every Saturday at 11 p.m.
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.