Weekly Schedule for 01/13 – 01/19

Best Selling Non-Fiction: DIARY OF A MISFIT written by Casey Parks
Great Literature: GREAT EXPECATIONS written by Charles Dickens
Best Selling Fiction: THE GOLDFINCH written by Donna Tartt
Contemporary Classics: THE HUMAN STAIN written by Philip Roth
The Book off the Shelf: THE WEST BANK OF GREATER NEW ORLEANS: A HISTORICAL GEOGRAPHY written by Richard Campanella
The Random Book: THE WALL: ROME’S GREATEST FRONTIER written by Alistair Moffat
Little Free Library Book: MOONRAKER written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)
Daily Dose of Science: THE HUMAN PLANET: HOW WE CREATED THE ANTHROPOCENE by Simon L. Lewis & Mark Maslin
Macabre Monday: HIDE written by Kiersten White
Children’s Book: STARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: CRUCIAL CONVERSATIONS: TOOLS FOR TALKING WHEN THE STAKES ARE HIGH written by Joseph Grenny, Kerry Patterson, et al.
Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny
Outer Limits: THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick
WRBH After Dark: ON A WILD NIGHT written by Stephanie Laurens
Biographies: THE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY written by Adam Nimoy
Spanish Book: LOS SORRENTINOS escrito de Virginia Higa
