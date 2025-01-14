Weekly Schedule for 01/13 – 01/19

Best Selling Non-Fiction: DIARY OF A MISFIT written by Casey Parks

Great Literature: GREAT EXPECATIONS written by Charles Dickens

Best Selling Fiction: THE GOLDFINCH written by Donna Tartt

Contemporary Classics: THE HUMAN STAIN written by Philip Roth

The Book off the Shelf: THE WEST BANK OF GREATER NEW ORLEANS: A HISTORICAL GEOGRAPHY written by Richard Campanella

The Random Book: THE WALL: ROME’S GREATEST FRONTIER written by Alistair Moffat

Little Free Library Book: MOONRAKER written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)

Daily Dose of Science: THE HUMAN PLANET: HOW WE CREATED THE ANTHROPOCENE by Simon L. Lewis & Mark Maslin

Macabre Monday: HIDE written by Kiersten White

Children’s Book: STARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help Book: CRUCIAL CONVERSATIONS: TOOLS FOR TALKING WHEN THE STAKES ARE HIGH written by Joseph Grenny, Kerry Patterson, et al.

Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny

Outer Limits: THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick

WRBH After Dark: ON A WILD NIGHT written by Stephanie Laurens

Biographies: THE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY written by Adam Nimoy

Spanish Book: LOS SORRENTINOS escrito de Virginia Higa

