General

Weekly Schedule for 01/13 – 01/19

todayJanuary 14, 2025 18

Background
Tulane Games:

  • Wednesday vs. Wichita State, tip-off at 6:10 PM.
  • Saturday vs. Memphis, tip-off at 1:40 PM.

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-FictionDIARY OF A MISFIT written by Casey Parks

Great LiteratureGREAT EXPECATIONS written by Charles Dickens

Best Selling FictionTHE GOLDFINCH written by Donna Tartt

Contemporary ClassicsTHE HUMAN STAIN written by Philip Roth

The Book off the Shelf: THE WEST BANK OF GREATER NEW ORLEANS: A HISTORICAL GEOGRAPHY written by Richard Campanella

The Random BookTHE WALL: ROME’S GREATEST FRONTIER written by Alistair Moffat

Little Free Library BookMOONRAKER written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)

Daily Dose of ScienceTHE HUMAN PLANET: HOW WE CREATED THE ANTHROPOCENE by Simon L. Lewis & Mark Maslin

Macabre MondayHIDE written by Kiersten White

Children’s BookSTARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult LiteratureTHE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help BookCRUCIAL CONVERSATIONS: TOOLS FOR TALKING WHEN THE STAKES ARE HIGH written by Joseph Grenny, Kerry Patterson, et al.

Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny

Outer LimitsTHE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick

WRBH After DarkON A WILD NIGHT written by Stephanie Laurens

BiographiesTHE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY written by Adam Nimoy

Spanish BookLOS SORRENTINOS escrito de Virginia Higa

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.

Written by: WRBH

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Soundcloud
Contemporary Classics

access_time11:00 pm - 12:00 am
