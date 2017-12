This Week In WRBH (11/27 – 12/03)

Tulane Women’s Basketball Games

Green Wave vs. McNeese State Cowgirls: Wednesday, November 29, 7pm – 9pm @ McNeese State

Green Wave vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack: Sun, December 3, 1pm – 3pm @ North Carolina State

Books

Best Seller Fiction – THE FLAMETHROWERS by Racher Kushner and read by Kelley Crawford (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – THE GREAT UNKNOWN: SEVEN JOURNEYS TO THE EDGE OF SCIENCE by Marcus du Sautoy and read by Ellen Hazard (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – MOSQUITOLAND by David Arnold and read by Shanna Owen(M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature (NEW!) – EMMA by Jane Austen and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – CONSEQUENCE: A MEMOIR by Eric Fair(M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX by JK ROWLING (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – THE GREAT NEW ORLEANS KIDNAPPING CASE (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – CELL by Stephen King and read by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – WHO BURIES THE DEAD by C.S. Harris (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE ICARUS AGENDA by Robert Ludlum (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – FIVE DAYS IN PARIS by Danielle Steel (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – TUCK EVERLASTING by Natalie Babbitt (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – THE SAVAGE DETECTIVES by Roberto Bolano and read by Elizabeth Bobo (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)