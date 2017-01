This Week In Books (01/09 – 01/15)

Best Selling Fiction – BEFORE THE FALL by Noah Hawley (M-F 11AM-12PM; 9:30PM-10:30PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – PIT BULL: THE BATTLE OVER AN AMERICAN ICON by Bronwen Dickey and read by Natalia Gonzalez (M-F 9AM-10AM; 7PM-8PM)

Book Off The Shelf – CHASING THE SCREAM: THE FIRST AND LAST DAYS OF THE WAR ON DRUGS by Johann Hari and read by Margie Kollis (M-F 2:30PM-3PM; 10:30PM-11PM)

Great Literature – LES MISERABLES by Victor Hugo and read by Charlotte Travioso (M-F 8PM-9PM)

Midday Short Story – THE BEST OF ROALD DAHL (MTThF at 12:30PM-1PM)

Midday Poetry – THE COLLECTED POEMS OF RICHARD WILBUR (W at 12:30PM-1PM)

Biographies – SHAKESPEARE: A LIFE by Peter Ackroyd (M-F 2PM-2:30PM)

YA Literature – A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS by Lemony Snicket (M-Sun 9PM-9:30PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH by Jack McGuire (Sat 5PM-6PM)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Th 1AM-2AM; Sun 10PM-11PM)

Tales of Terror – BAG OF BONES by Stephen King (W 12AM-1AM; Sat 1AM-2AM)

Monday Mystery – THE DARKEST SECRET by Alex Marwood (T 12AM-2AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE TEETH OF THE TIGER by Tom Clancy (F 12AM-1AM)

Spanish – A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES (La conjura de los necios) by John Kennedy O’Toole and read by Salvador (Sat & Sun 6PM)