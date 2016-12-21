WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading fine print for the blind,
the literary and the visionary."

Pat’s Word of the Day: Ineffable

ineffable
“Clearing Winter Storm” by Ansel Adams. Yosemite National Park (1937). Image courtesy of The Great Pyramids.

WRBH Volunteer and Resident Wordsmith Pat Ammon brings us a featured word

of the day each Wednesday. Today’s word is…

Ineffable
/inˈefəb(ə)l/

adj:
1. incapable of being expressed.
2. indescribable or unutterable.

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Dec 22, 2016
  • Dec 22, 2016 - 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
  • Dec 22, 2016 - 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
  • Dec 22, 2016 - 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Dec 22, 2016 - 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Dec 22, 2016 - 6:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Lily and the Octopus

Lily and the Octopus

FEATURED FICTION: ““Lily and the Octopus is the dog book you must read this summer…a profound experience.” —The Washington Post Combining the emotional depth of The Art of Racing in the Rain with the magical spirit of The Life of Pi, Lily and the Octopus is an epic adventure of the heart. When you sit

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant