Pat’s Word of the Day: Ineffable

WRBH Volunteer and Resident Wordsmith Pat Ammon brings us a featured word
of the day each Wednesday. Today’s word is…
Ineffable
/inˈefəb(ə)l/
adj:
1. incapable of being expressed.
2. indescribable or unutterable.
