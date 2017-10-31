WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading fine print for the blind,
the literary and the visionary."

Halloween Comes to WRBH’s Airwaves on Tuesday with Special Programming

WRBH is happy to join in the Halloween celebration this Tuesday by adding a few special selections to our regular programming schedule. Here’s what you can expect:

  • 6:30AM – The Tell Tale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe and read by Brian Sands
  • 9:00AM – 20 Simple Steps to Ventriloquism written and read by Jon Padgett & The Lottery by Shirley Jackson and read by David Benedetto
  • 10:50AMThe Terrible Old Man by H.P. Lovecraft and read by John Norris
  • 4:30PM: 3 Creepy Poems read by Donald Wagner and a Narrative History of Halloween
  • 10:00PMOrigami Dreams written and read by Jon Padgett 
  • 12:00AMA special presentation of Orson Welles’ original War of the Worlds broadcast 

 

One Response to Halloween Comes to WRBH’s Airwaves on Tuesday with Special Programming

  1. David: Glad you cut through the computer forest to find my poems sent via my nephew’s digital efforts — but I doubt the love sonnet by Shakespeare can be considered “creepy”, unless there’s a gal out there listening who just broke up with someone whose voice sounds like mine. Nevertheless, thank you for mobilizing the troops to put something on for Halloween. Please start thinking about next year, as there are only so many Halloweens in life. Can you think of a better way of celebrating it than by creatively using the human voice? Long before a scrap of hi-tech entered mankind’s communication toolkit, the voice is how we were introduced to the mysteries of The Other Side. For my money, I think someone telling us a spooky story is still the best way to celebrate Halloween. Again, my thanks. (Donald)

    Reply

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
The Woman Next Door

The Woman Next Door

  “Loving thy neighbor is easier said than done. Hortensia James and Marion Agostino are neighbors. One is black, the other white. Both are successful women with impressive careers. Both have recently been widowed, and are living with questions, disappointments, and secrets that have brought them shame. And each has something that the woman next

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant