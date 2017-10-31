Halloween Comes to WRBH’s Airwaves on Tuesday with Special Programming

WRBH is happy to join in the Halloween celebration this Tuesday by adding a few special selections to our regular programming schedule. Here’s what you can expect:
- 6:30AM – The Tell Tale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe and read by Brian Sands
- 9:00AM – 20 Simple Steps to Ventriloquism written and read by Jon Padgett & The Lottery by Shirley Jackson and read by David Benedetto
- 10:50AM: The Terrible Old Man by H.P. Lovecraft and read by John Norris
- 4:30PM: 3 Creepy Poems read by Donald Wagner and a Narrative History of Halloween
- 10:00PM: Origami Dreams written and read by Jon Padgett
- 12:00AM: A special presentation of Orson Welles’ original War of the Worlds broadcast
David: Glad you cut through the computer forest to find my poems sent via my nephew’s digital efforts — but I doubt the love sonnet by Shakespeare can be considered “creepy”, unless there’s a gal out there listening who just broke up with someone whose voice sounds like mine. Nevertheless, thank you for mobilizing the troops to put something on for Halloween. Please start thinking about next year, as there are only so many Halloweens in life. Can you think of a better way of celebrating it than by creatively using the human voice? Long before a scrap of hi-tech entered mankind’s communication toolkit, the voice is how we were introduced to the mysteries of The Other Side. For my money, I think someone telling us a spooky story is still the best way to celebrate Halloween. Again, my thanks. (Donald)