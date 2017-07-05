WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading fine print for the blind,
the literary and the visionary."

Celebrity Holiday Stories Return To WRBH!

Happy Holidays Banner

It’s that time of year again and WRBH is celebrating with our annual Celebrity Holiday Short Stories! These segments will air Monday through Friday during our Book Off The Shelf program 1:30PM – 2PM. Here’s the full lineup of stories and celebrity authors: 

WEEK 1

Wednesday, Dec. 6th:

Santa Calls read by Actor John Goodman and The Birds for Christmas read by Actor Wendell Pierce

Thursday, Dec. 7th:

The Littlest Angel read by Restrauneur and Chef Leah Chase, Sophies Surprise read by Newscaster Angela Hill, and A Cajun Night Before Christmas read by Bobby Hebert

Friday, Dec. 8th:

6 to 8 Black Men read by Former Mets Player and Sports Announcer Ron Swoboda, A Cup of Christmas Tea read by Actor Scott Jefferson, and Together for Kwanzaa read by Judge Rose Ledet

WEEK 2

Monday, Dec. 11th:

A Child’s Christmas in Wales read by Musician James Marler, Engineer Ari and the Hanukah Mishap read by Naomi Orlanski, and Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Journalist and Author Chris Rose

Tuesday, Dec. 12th:

How The Grinch Stole Christmas read by Tulane Sportscaster Todd Graffagnini and The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus read and performed by musicians Quintron & Miss Pussycat

Wednesday, Dec. 13th:

Gift of the Magi read by Actor Wendell Pierce, Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Jazz Musician Wynton Marsalis, and Twas The Night of the King read by Actor Spud McConnell

Thursday, Dec. 14th:

A Christmas Memory read by Cameron Gamble

Friday, Dec. 15th:

The Fir Tree read by Newscaster Bob Walker and The Polar Express read by Newscaster Garland Robinette

WEEK 3

Monday, Dec. 18th:

Frosty The Snowman read by Actor John Goodman, The Little Match Girl read by Newscaster Karen Swenson, and Carols Caroling read by Sasha Masakowski

Tuesday, Dec. 19th:

Peace on the Western Front read by Football Star Archie Manning and How The Grinch Stole Christmas read by Actor John Goodman

 

Wednesday, Dec. 20th:

Olive The Other Reindeer read by Taylor Schilling, A Hanukah Story read by Daniel Meier, and Christmas on the Lower 9 read by Carolyn Cornia

Thursday, Dec. 21st:

Santa Calls read by Mike Hoss and The Old Elf and the Cobbler’s Sons read by Louellen Berger 

Friday, Dec. 22nd:

Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer read by John Goodman, JuJu saves Christmas in the Bayou read by Michele Hirstus, Bipper and Wick read by Fletcher and Travers Mackel, and Angels Passing read by Sasha Masakowski

Monday, Dec. 25th (CHRISTMAS DAY!):

All stories, all day, beginning after WRBH’s airing of the Newspaper of the Air

Tuesday, Dec. 26th:

The Nutcracker read by Jackie Clarkson

 

 

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
The Great Unknown: Seven Journeys To The Frontiers of Science

The Great Unknown: Seven Journeys To The Frontiers of Science

“A captivating journey to the outer reaches of human knowledge Ever since the dawn of civilization we have been driven by a desire to know–to understand the physical world and the laws of nature. But are there limits to human knowledge? Are some things beyond the predictive powers of science, or are those challenges simply

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant