Celebrity Holiday Stories Return To WRBH!

It’s that time of year again and WRBH is celebrating with our annual Celebrity Holiday Short Stories! These segments will air Monday through Friday during our Book Off The Shelf program 1:30PM – 2PM. Here’s the full lineup of stories and celebrity authors:

WEEK 1

Wednesday, Dec. 6th:

Santa Calls read by Actor John Goodman and The Birds for Christmas read by Actor Wendell Pierce

Thursday, Dec. 7th:

The Littlest Angel read by Restrauneur and Chef Leah Chase, Sophies Surprise read by Newscaster Angela Hill, and A Cajun Night Before Christmas read by Bobby Hebert

Friday, Dec. 8th:

6 to 8 Black Men read by Former Mets Player and Sports Announcer Ron Swoboda, A Cup of Christmas Tea read by Actor Scott Jefferson, and Together for Kwanzaa read by Judge Rose Ledet

WEEK 2

Monday, Dec. 11th:

A Child’s Christmas in Wales read by Musician James Marler, Engineer Ari and the Hanukah Mishap read by Naomi Orlanski, and Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Journalist and Author Chris Rose

Tuesday, Dec. 12th:

How The Grinch Stole Christmas read by Tulane Sportscaster Todd Graffagnini and The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus read and performed by musicians Quintron & Miss Pussycat

Wednesday, Dec. 13th:

Gift of the Magi read by Actor Wendell Pierce, Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Jazz Musician Wynton Marsalis, and Twas The Night of the King read by Actor Spud McConnell

Thursday, Dec. 14th:

A Christmas Memory read by Cameron Gamble

Friday, Dec. 15th:

The Fir Tree read by Newscaster Bob Walker and The Polar Express read by Newscaster Garland Robinette

WEEK 3

Monday, Dec. 18th:

Frosty The Snowman read by Actor John Goodman, The Little Match Girl read by Newscaster Karen Swenson, and Carols Caroling read by Sasha Masakowski

Tuesday, Dec. 19th:

Peace on the Western Front read by Football Star Archie Manning and How The Grinch Stole Christmas read by Actor John Goodman

Wednesday, Dec. 20th:

Olive The Other Reindeer read by Taylor Schilling, A Hanukah Story read by Daniel Meier, and Christmas on the Lower 9 read by Carolyn Cornia

Thursday, Dec. 21st:

Santa Calls read by Mike Hoss and The Old Elf and the Cobbler’s Sons read by Louellen Berger

Friday, Dec. 22nd:

Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer read by John Goodman, JuJu saves Christmas in the Bayou read by Michele Hirstus, Bipper and Wick read by Fletcher and Travers Mackel, and Angels Passing read by Sasha Masakowski

Monday, Dec. 25th (CHRISTMAS DAY!):

All stories, all day, beginning after WRBH’s airing of the Newspaper of the Air

Tuesday, Dec. 26th:

The Nutcracker read by Jackie Clarkson