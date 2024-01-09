Weekly Schedule FOR 01/08 – 01/14

Tulane Women’s Basketball
Books on Air
Best Selling Non-Fiction: ERNESTO: THE UNTOLD STORY OF HEMINGWAY IN REVOLUTIONARY CUBA written by Andrew Feldman
Great Literature: THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO written by Alexandre Dumas
Best Selling Fiction: LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY: A NOVEL written by Bonnie Garmus
Contemporary Classics: THE BRIEF AND WONDROUS LIFE OF OSCAR WAO written by Junot Díaz
The Book off the Shelf: THE SLEEP SOLUTION: WHY YOUR SLEEP IS BROKEN AND HOW TO FIX IT written by W. Chris Winter, MD.
The Random Book: THE FORGOTTEN WAR: A MATT DRAKE NOVEL written by Don Bentley
Little Free Library Book: ALL THE EVER AFTERS: THE UNTOLD STORY OF CINDERELLA’S STEPMOTHER written by Danielle Teller
Daily Dose of Science: PALE BLUE DOT: A VISION OF THE HUMAN FUTURE IN SPACE written by Carl Sagan
Macabre Monday: SOUTHERN FRIED AND HORRIFIED written by Ronald Kelly
Children’s Book: THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE OTHER WIND written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: BEING MORTAL written by Atul Gawande
Mystery Hour: THE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson
Outer Limits: FOUNDATION written by Isaac Asimov
WRBH After Dark: BIG SEXY LOVE written by Kirsty Greenwood
Biographies: RIDERS ON THE STORM: MY LIFE WITH JIM MORRISON AND THE DOORS written by John Densmore
Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño
