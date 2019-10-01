WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading Fine Print."
                    

Weekly Schedule for 12/26 – 01/01

Announcements:

Due to a programming error, our airing of Plainsong by Kent Haruf did not broadcast in it entirety.  Therefore, upon conclusion of The Wall, we will re-air Plainsong in the Contemporary Classics Category.  We apologize for any inconvenience.

Tulane Women’s Basketball:

Wednesday, December 28th vs. TOUGALOO COLLEGE | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:45pm Pregame
Friday, December 30th vs. UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:45pm Pregame

BOOKS ON AIR:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: NO ONE CARES ABOUT CRAZY PEOPLE: The Chaos and Heartbreak of Mental Health in America written by Ron Powers

Great Literature:  DELTA WEDDING written by Eudora Welty

Best Selling Fiction 
Ending Wednesday…TRUE BIZ written by Sara Novic
Beginning Thursday…SWEET TOOTH written by Ian McEwen

Contemporary Classics: 
Ending Tuesday…THE WALL written by Marlen Haushofer
Beginning Wednesday…PLAINSONG written by Kent Haruf

The Book off the Shelf:  THE CHIMES written by Charles Dickens

Little Free Library Book: A HISTORY OF FUTURE CITIES written by Daniel Brooks

The Random Book: FIRST: SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR  written by Evan Thomas

Children’s Book:  GREEK GODS AND GODDESSES written by Geraldine McCaughrean

Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO BUDDHIST MEDITATION written by Paramananda

Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: THE TIME MACHINE written by H.G. Wells

WRBH After Dark: MIRACLE written by Danielle Steele

Spanish Book: El misterio de la cripta embrujada  written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Coming up next...

View Full Daily Schedule
‘The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found’ by Frank Bruni

‘The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found’ by Frank Bruni

Featured Non-Fiction Monday – Friday @ 6am-7am / 2pm – 3pm / 1:30am – 2:30am From New York Times columnist and bestselling author Frank Bruni comes a wise and moving memoir about aging, affliction, and optimism after partially losing his eyesight. One morning in late 2017, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni woke up with strangely blurred vision. He

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate
Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE

Featured Sponsor:
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant