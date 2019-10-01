Weekly Schedule for 12/26 – 01/01

Announcements:
Due to a programming error, our airing of Plainsong by Kent Haruf did not broadcast in it entirety. Therefore, upon conclusion of The Wall, we will re-air Plainsong in the Contemporary Classics Category. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Tulane Women’s Basketball:
Wednesday, December 28th vs. TOUGALOO COLLEGE | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:45pm Pregame
Friday, December 30th vs. UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:45pm Pregame
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: NO ONE CARES ABOUT CRAZY PEOPLE: The Chaos and Heartbreak of Mental Health in America written by Ron Powers
Great Literature: DELTA WEDDING written by Eudora Welty
Best Selling Fiction
Ending Wednesday…TRUE BIZ written by Sara Novic
Beginning Thursday…SWEET TOOTH written by Ian McEwen
Contemporary Classics:
Ending Tuesday…THE WALL written by Marlen Haushofer
Beginning Wednesday…PLAINSONG written by Kent Haruf
The Book off the Shelf: THE CHIMES written by Charles Dickens
Little Free Library Book: A HISTORY OF FUTURE CITIES written by Daniel Brooks
The Random Book: FIRST: SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR written by Evan Thomas
Children’s Book: GREEK GODS AND GODDESSES written by Geraldine McCaughrean
Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO BUDDHIST MEDITATION written by Paramananda
Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: THE TIME MACHINE written by H.G. Wells
WRBH After Dark: MIRACLE written by Danielle Steele
Spanish Book: El misterio de la cripta embrujada written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga