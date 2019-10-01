Weekly Schedule for 12/26 – 01/01

Best Selling Non-Fiction: NO ONE CARES ABOUT CRAZY PEOPLE: The Chaos and Heartbreak of Mental Health in America written by Ron Powers

Great Literature: DELTA WEDDING written by Eudora Welty

Best Selling Fiction

Ending Wednesday…TRUE BIZ written by Sara Novic

Beginning Thursday…SWEET TOOTH written by Ian McEwen

Contemporary Classics:

Ending Tuesday…THE WALL written by Marlen Haushofer

Beginning Wednesday…PLAINSONG written by Kent Haruf

The Book off the Shelf: THE CHIMES written by Charles Dickens

Little Free Library Book: A HISTORY OF FUTURE CITIES written by Daniel Brooks

The Random Book: FIRST: SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR written by Evan Thomas

Children’s Book: GREEK GODS AND GODDESSES written by Geraldine McCaughrean

Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO BUDDHIST MEDITATION written by Paramananda

Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: THE TIME MACHINE written by H.G. Wells

WRBH After Dark: MIRACLE written by Danielle Steele

Spanish Book: El misterio de la cripta embrujada written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga