Weekly Schedule for 12/25 – 12/31

Announcement:
Merry Christmas, listeners! Be sure to tune in all day today for some special Holiday programming.
Tulane Women’s Basketball
Saturday, December 30th @ WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY | 2:00pm Tip-Off | 1:40pm Pregame
Books on Air
Best Selling Non-Fiction: ERNESTO: THE UNTOLD STORY OF HEMINGWAY IN REVOLUTIONARY CUBA written by Andrew Feldman
Great Literature: THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO written by Alexandre Dumas
Best Selling Fiction: HIDDENSEE: A TALE OF THE ONCE AND FUTURE NUTCRACKER written by Gregory Maguire (A Special Holiday Re-Airing)
Contemporary Classics: BENEDICTION written by Kent Haruf
The Book off the Shelf: WRBH’s Celebrity Holiday Stories
The Random Book: THE FORGOTTEN WAR: A MATT DRAKE NOVEL written by Don Bentley
Little Free Library Book: ALL THE EVER AFTERS: THE UNTOLD STORY OF CINDERELLA’S STEPMOTHER written by Danielle Teller
Daily Dose of Science: PALE BLUE DOT: A VISION OF THE HUMAN FUTURE IN SPACE written by Carl Sagan
Macabre Monday: TBD
Children’s Book: THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE OTHER WIND written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: THE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer
Mystery Hour: THE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson
Outer Limits: FOUNDATION written by ISAAC ASIMOV
WRBH After Dark: BIG SEXY LOVE written by Kirsty Greenwood
Biographies: SERVING THE SERVANT: REMEMBERING KURT COBAIN written by Danny Goldberg
Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.