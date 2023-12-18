WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Weekly Schedule for 12/18 – 12/24

Announcement:

Be sure to tune in for some special programming starting at 1:30pm on Christmas Eve and lasting through 6am on December 26th!

It’s that time of year again!  We’ve begun airing our annual Celebrity holiday stories.  Tune in every day at 1:30pm from now through the end of the year to hear your holiday favorites, both old and new.  Happy Listening!

Tulane Women’s Basketball

Wednesday, December 20th VS LITTLE ROCK | 12:00pm Tip-Off | 11:40am Pregame
Thursday, December 21st VS TBD | 11:00am OR 1:30pm Tip-Off | 10:40am OR 1:10pm Pregame

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-Fiction:
Ending Monday…FINALE: LATE CONVERSATIONS WITH STEPHEN SONDHEIM written by D.T. Max
Beginning Tuesday…ERNESTO: THE UNTOLD STORY OF HEMINGWAY IN REVOLUTIONARY CUBA written by Andrew Feldman

Great Literature: THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO written by Alexandre Dumas

Best Selling FictionEnding Wednesday…BIRNAM WOOD written by Eleanor Catton

Contemporary ClassicsBENEDICTION written by Kent Haruf

The Book off the ShelfWRBH’s Celebrity Holiday Stories

The Random BookTHE FORGOTTEN WAR: A MATT DRAKE NOVEL written by Don Bentley

Little Free Library BookALL THE EVER AFTERS: THE UNTOLD STORY OF CINDERELLA’S STEPMOTHER written by Danielle Teller

Daily Dose of ScienceRESILIENCE: THE SCIENCE OF MASTERING LIFE’S GREATEST CHALLENGES written by Steven M. Southwick, MD

Macabre MondayTBD

Children’s Book:  THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureTHE OTHER WIND written by Ursula K. LeGuin 

The Self-Help BookTHE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer

Mystery HourTHE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson

Outer LimitsFOUNDATION written by ISAAC ASIMOV

WRBH After DarkBIG SEXY LOVE written by Kirsty Greenwood

BiographiesNo Biographies this week due to Christmas Eve Schedule.

Spanish Book: No Spanish Book this week due to Christmas Eve Schedule

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid. 

Featured Best-Selling Non-Fiction Monday-Friday @ 6am with replays @ 2:00pm and 1:00am (overnight)   “Brazenly entertaining. . . . It summons to the page a Broadway voice like no other.”—Los Angeles Times “[An] erudite and affably self-conscious memoir of the creative process.”—Vulture   An intimate portrait of a genius: the late Stephen Sondheim in a

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States.

3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115
