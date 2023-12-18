Weekly Schedule for 12/18 – 12/24

Announcement:
Be sure to tune in for some special programming starting at 1:30pm on Christmas Eve and lasting through 6am on December 26th!
It’s that time of year again! We’ve begun airing our annual Celebrity holiday stories. Tune in every day at 1:30pm from now through the end of the year to hear your holiday favorites, both old and new. Happy Listening!
Tulane Women’s Basketball
Wednesday, December 20th VS LITTLE ROCK | 12:00pm Tip-Off | 11:40am Pregame
Thursday, December 21st VS TBD | 11:00am OR 1:30pm Tip-Off | 10:40am OR 1:10pm Pregame
Books on Air
Best Selling Non-Fiction:
Ending Monday…FINALE: LATE CONVERSATIONS WITH STEPHEN SONDHEIM written by D.T. Max
Beginning Tuesday…ERNESTO: THE UNTOLD STORY OF HEMINGWAY IN REVOLUTIONARY CUBA written by Andrew Feldman
Great Literature: THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO written by Alexandre Dumas
Best Selling Fiction: Ending Wednesday…BIRNAM WOOD written by Eleanor Catton
Contemporary Classics: BENEDICTION written by Kent Haruf
The Book off the Shelf: WRBH’s Celebrity Holiday Stories
The Random Book: THE FORGOTTEN WAR: A MATT DRAKE NOVEL written by Don Bentley
Little Free Library Book: ALL THE EVER AFTERS: THE UNTOLD STORY OF CINDERELLA’S STEPMOTHER written by Danielle Teller
Daily Dose of Science: RESILIENCE: THE SCIENCE OF MASTERING LIFE’S GREATEST CHALLENGES written by Steven M. Southwick, MD
Macabre Monday: TBD
Children’s Book: THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE OTHER WIND written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: THE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer
Mystery Hour: THE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson
Outer Limits: FOUNDATION written by ISAAC ASIMOV
WRBH After Dark: BIG SEXY LOVE written by Kirsty Greenwood
Biographies: No Biographies this week due to Christmas Eve Schedule.
Spanish Book: No Spanish Book this week due to Christmas Eve Schedule
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.