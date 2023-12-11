Weekly Schedule for 12/11 – 12/17

Best Selling Non-Fiction: FINALE: LATE CONVERSATIONS WITH STEPHEN SONDHEIM written by D.T. Max

Great Literature: THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO written by Alexandre Dumas

Best Selling Fiction: BIRNAM WOOD written by Eleanor Catton

Contemporary Classics:

Ending Wednesday…THE BELL JAR written by Sylvia Plath

Beginning Thursday…BENEDICTIONwritten by Kent Haruf

The Book off the Shelf: WRBH’s Celebrity Holiday Stories

The Random Book: THE FORGOTTEN WAR: A MATT DRAKE NOVEL written by Don Bentley

Little Free Library Book: STARRING ADELE ASTAIRE: A NOVEL written by Eliza Knight

Daily Dose of Science: RESILIENCE: THE SCIENCE OF MASTERING LIFE’S GREATEST CHALLENGES written by Steven M. Southwick, MD

Macabre Monday: TBD

Children’s Book: THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: THE OTHER WIND written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: THE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer

Mystery Hour: THE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson

Outer Limits: FOUNDATION written by ISAAC ASIMOV

WRBH After Dark: BIG SEXY LOVE written by Kirsty Greenwood

Biographies: SERVING THE SERVANT: REMEMBERING KURT COBAIN written by Danny Goldberg

Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.