Weekly Schedule for 12/11 – 12/17

Announcement:
It’s that time of year again! We’ve begun airing our annual Celebrity holiday stories. Tune in every day at 1:30pm from now through the end of the year to hear your holiday favorites, both old and new. Happy Listening!
Tulane Women’s Basketball
No Games this week.
Books on Air
Best Selling Non-Fiction: FINALE: LATE CONVERSATIONS WITH STEPHEN SONDHEIM written by D.T. Max
Great Literature: THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO written by Alexandre Dumas
Best Selling Fiction: BIRNAM WOOD written by Eleanor Catton
Contemporary Classics:
Ending Wednesday…THE BELL JAR written by Sylvia Plath
Beginning Thursday…BENEDICTIONwritten by Kent Haruf
The Book off the Shelf: WRBH’s Celebrity Holiday Stories
The Random Book: THE FORGOTTEN WAR: A MATT DRAKE NOVEL written by Don Bentley
Little Free Library Book: STARRING ADELE ASTAIRE: A NOVEL written by Eliza Knight
Daily Dose of Science: RESILIENCE: THE SCIENCE OF MASTERING LIFE’S GREATEST CHALLENGES written by Steven M. Southwick, MD
Macabre Monday: TBD
Children’s Book: THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE OTHER WIND written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: THE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer
Mystery Hour: THE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson
Outer Limits: FOUNDATION written by ISAAC ASIMOV
WRBH After Dark: BIG SEXY LOVE written by Kirsty Greenwood
Biographies: SERVING THE SERVANT: REMEMBERING KURT COBAIN written by Danny Goldberg
Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.