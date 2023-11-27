Weekly Schedule for 11/27 – 12/03

Announcement:
The Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball season is underway! Please note that our airing of live Tulane sports events will sometimes interfere with our book broadcasts. When that happens, we will replay the missed segment the following day/night. Thanks in advance for your understanding!
Tulane Women’s Basketball
Friday, December 1st @ MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY | 6:30pm Tip-Off | 6:10pm Pregame
Books on Air
Best Selling Non-Fiction: OFF THE EDGE: FLAT EARTHERS, CONSPIRACY CULTURE, AND WHY PEOPLE WILL BELIEVE ANYTHING written by Kelly Weill
Great Literature: PATHS OF GLORY written by Humphrey Cobb
Best Selling Fiction: BIRNAM WOOD written by Eleanor Catton
Contemporary Classics: ACCEPTANCE (BOOK THREE OF THE SOUTHERN REACH TRILOGY) written by Jeff Vandermeer
The Book off the Shelf: THE BEDLAM STACKS written by Natasha Pulley
The Random Book: THE ALLIES: ROOSEVELT, CHURCHILL, STALIN, AND THE UNLIKELY ALLIANCE THAT WOMN WORLD WAR II written by Winston Groom
Little Free Library Book: STARRING ADELE ASTAIRE: A NOVEL written by Eliza Knight
Daily Dose of Science: RESILIENCE: THE SCIENCE OF MASTERING LIFE’S GREATEST CHALLENGES written by Steven M. Southwick, MD
Macabre Monday: TBD
Children’s Book: THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: THE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer
Mystery Hour: THE HOUSE IN GOBLIN WOOD written by John Dickson Carr
Outer Limits: FOUNDATION written by ISAAC ASIMOV
WRBH After Dark: BIG SEXY LOVE written by Kirsty Greenwood
Biographies: SERVING THE SERVANT: REMEMBERING KURT COBAIN written by Danny Goldberg
Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño
—
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.