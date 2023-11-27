WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading Fine Print."
                    

Weekly Schedule for 11/27 – 12/03

Announcement:

The Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball season is underway!  Please note that our airing of live Tulane sports events will sometimes interfere with our book broadcasts.  When that happens, we will replay the missed segment the following day/night.  Thanks in advance for your understanding!

Tulane Women’s Basketball

Friday, December 1st @ MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY | 6:30pm Tip-Off | 6:10pm Pregame

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-FictionOFF THE EDGE: FLAT EARTHERS, CONSPIRACY CULTURE, AND WHY PEOPLE WILL BELIEVE ANYTHING  written by Kelly Weill

Great Literature:  PATHS OF GLORY written by Humphrey Cobb

Best Selling FictionBIRNAM WOOD written by Eleanor Catton

Contemporary ClassicsACCEPTANCE (BOOK THREE OF THE SOUTHERN REACH TRILOGY) written by Jeff Vandermeer

The Book off the ShelfTHE BEDLAM STACKS written by Natasha Pulley

The Random BookTHE ALLIES: ROOSEVELT, CHURCHILL, STALIN, AND THE UNLIKELY ALLIANCE THAT WOMN WORLD WAR II written by Winston Groom

Little Free Library BookSTARRING ADELE ASTAIRE: A NOVEL written by Eliza Knight

Daily Dose of ScienceRESILIENCE: THE SCIENCE OF MASTERING LIFE’S GREATEST CHALLENGES written by Steven M. Southwick, MD

Macabre Monday: TBD

Children’s Book:  THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureTALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin 

The Self-Help BookTHE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer

Mystery HourTHE HOUSE IN GOBLIN WOOD written by John Dickson Carr

Outer LimitsFOUNDATION written by ISAAC ASIMOV

WRBH After DarkBIG SEXY LOVE written by Kirsty Greenwood

BiographiesSERVING THE SERVANT: REMEMBERING KURT COBAIN  written by Danny Goldberg 

Spanish BookLos detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid. 

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Coming up next...

View Full Daily Schedule
“The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You” written by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

“The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You” written by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

Featured Best-Selling Fiction Monday-Friday @ 9:00am w/ replays @ 10:00pm and overnight (Tues-Sat) @ 3:00am “The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You is an ode to all that makes us human. Each story grabs your heart, squeezes the hell out of it, and then, somehow, makes it fuller. I couldn’t stop feeling. Ruffin is a

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate
Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE

Featured Sponsor:
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Production@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant
Verified by MonsterInsights