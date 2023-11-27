Weekly Schedule for 11/27 – 12/03

Best Selling Non-Fiction: OFF THE EDGE: FLAT EARTHERS, CONSPIRACY CULTURE, AND WHY PEOPLE WILL BELIEVE ANYTHING written by Kelly Weill

Great Literature: PATHS OF GLORY written by Humphrey Cobb

Best Selling Fiction: BIRNAM WOOD written by Eleanor Catton

Contemporary Classics: ACCEPTANCE (BOOK THREE OF THE SOUTHERN REACH TRILOGY) written by Jeff Vandermeer

The Book off the Shelf: THE BEDLAM STACKS written by Natasha Pulley

The Random Book: THE ALLIES: ROOSEVELT, CHURCHILL, STALIN, AND THE UNLIKELY ALLIANCE THAT WOMN WORLD WAR II written by Winston Groom

Little Free Library Book: STARRING ADELE ASTAIRE: A NOVEL written by Eliza Knight

Daily Dose of Science: RESILIENCE: THE SCIENCE OF MASTERING LIFE’S GREATEST CHALLENGES written by Steven M. Southwick, MD

Macabre Monday: TBD

Children’s Book: THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: THE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer

Mystery Hour: THE HOUSE IN GOBLIN WOOD written by John Dickson Carr

Outer Limits: FOUNDATION written by ISAAC ASIMOV

WRBH After Dark: BIG SEXY LOVE written by Kirsty Greenwood

Biographies: SERVING THE SERVANT: REMEMBERING KURT COBAIN written by Danny Goldberg

Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño

