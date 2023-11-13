WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Weekly Schedule for 11/13 – 11/19

Announcement:

The Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball season is underway!  Please note that our airing of live Tulane sports events will sometimes interfere with our book broadcasts.  When that happens, we will replay the missed segment the following day/night.  Thanks in advance for your understanding!

Tulane Women’s Basketball

Tuesday, November 14th VS PRAIRIE VIEW A&M | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:40pm Pregame
Sunday, November 19th @ MERCER UNIVERSITY | 1:00pm Tip-Off | 12:40pm Pregame

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-FictionEMPIRE OF PAIN: THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE SACKLER DYNASTY written by Patrick Radden Keefe

Great Literature:  DRACULA written by Bram Stoker

Best Selling FictionRIVER SING ME HOME written by Eleanor Shearer

Contemporary Classics
Ending Tuesday…AUTHORITY (BOOK TWO OF THE SOUTHERN REACH TRILOGY) written by Jeff Vandermeer
Beginning Wednesday…ACCEPTANCE (BOOK THREE OF THE SOUTHERN REACH TRILOGY) written by Jeff Vandermeer

The Book off the ShelfTHE BEDLAM STACKS written by Natasha Pulley

The Random BookTHE ALLIES: ROOSEVELT, CHURCHILL, STALIN, AND THE UNLIKELY ALLIANCE THAT WOMN WORLD WAR II written by Winston Groom

Little Free Library BookSTARRING ADELE ASTAIRE: A NOVEL written by Eliza Knight

Daily Dose of ScienceTHE LAST THREEE MINUTES: CONJECTURES ABOU THE ULTIMATE FATE OF THE UNIVERSE written by Paul Davies

Macabre Monday1922 written by Stephen King

Children’s Book:  THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureTALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin 

The Self-Help BookTHE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer

Mystery HourLOVE LIES BLEEDING written by Philip MacDonald

Outer LimitsUBIK written by Philip K. Dick

WRBH After DarkHOTSHOT HERO UNDER FIRE written by Lisa Childs

BiographiesSERVING THE SERVANT: REMEMBERING KURT COBAIN  written by Danny Goldberg 

Spanish BookLos detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid. 

“The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You” written by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

