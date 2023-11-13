Weekly Schedule for 11/13 – 11/19

Announcement:
The Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball season is underway! Please note that our airing of live Tulane sports events will sometimes interfere with our book broadcasts. When that happens, we will replay the missed segment the following day/night. Thanks in advance for your understanding!
Tulane Women’s Basketball
Tuesday, November 14th VS PRAIRIE VIEW A&M | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:40pm Pregame
Sunday, November 19th @ MERCER UNIVERSITY | 1:00pm Tip-Off | 12:40pm Pregame
Books on Air
Best Selling Non-Fiction: EMPIRE OF PAIN: THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE SACKLER DYNASTY written by Patrick Radden Keefe
Great Literature: DRACULA written by Bram Stoker
Best Selling Fiction: RIVER SING ME HOME written by Eleanor Shearer
Contemporary Classics:
Ending Tuesday…AUTHORITY (BOOK TWO OF THE SOUTHERN REACH TRILOGY) written by Jeff Vandermeer
Beginning Wednesday…ACCEPTANCE (BOOK THREE OF THE SOUTHERN REACH TRILOGY) written by Jeff Vandermeer
The Book off the Shelf: THE BEDLAM STACKS written by Natasha Pulley
The Random Book: THE ALLIES: ROOSEVELT, CHURCHILL, STALIN, AND THE UNLIKELY ALLIANCE THAT WOMN WORLD WAR II written by Winston Groom
Little Free Library Book: STARRING ADELE ASTAIRE: A NOVEL written by Eliza Knight
Daily Dose of Science: THE LAST THREEE MINUTES: CONJECTURES ABOU THE ULTIMATE FATE OF THE UNIVERSE written by Paul Davies
Macabre Monday: 1922 written by Stephen King
Children’s Book: THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: THE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer
Mystery Hour: LOVE LIES BLEEDING written by Philip MacDonald
Outer Limits: UBIK written by Philip K. Dick
WRBH After Dark: HOTSHOT HERO UNDER FIRE written by Lisa Childs
Biographies: SERVING THE SERVANT: REMEMBERING KURT COBAIN written by Danny Goldberg
Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño
—
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.