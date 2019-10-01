Weekly Schedule for 10/31 – 11/06

BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: STALIN AND THE SCIENTISTS: A History of Triumph and Tragedy, 1905-1953 written by Simon Ings
Great Literature: 1984 written by George Orwell
Best Selling Fiction LOOK CLOSER written by David Ellis
Contemporary Classics: THE BEACH written by Alex Garland
The Book off the Shelf: IF THE CREEK DON’T RISE written by Leah Wise
Little Free Library Book: FRANKENSTEIN written by Mary Shelley
The Random Book: THE CASTLE OF OTRANTO written by Horace Walpole
Children’s Book: THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS written by Kenneth Grahame
Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: SELF-COMPASSION: THE PROVEN POWER OF BEING KIND TO YOURSELF written by Krsitin Neff
Mystery Hour: SYCAMORE ROW written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: TBD
WRBH After Dark: READY-MADE FAMILY written byCheryl Wyatt
Spanish Book: La Conjura De Los Necios written by John Kennedy Toole