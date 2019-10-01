Weekly Schedule for 10/31 – 11/06

Best Selling Non-Fiction: STALIN AND THE SCIENTISTS: A History of Triumph and Tragedy, 1905-1953 written by Simon Ings

Great Literature: 1984 written by George Orwell

Best Selling Fiction LOOK CLOSER written by David Ellis

Contemporary Classics: THE BEACH written by Alex Garland

The Book off the Shelf: IF THE CREEK DON’T RISE written by Leah Wise

Little Free Library Book: FRANKENSTEIN written by Mary Shelley

The Random Book: THE CASTLE OF OTRANTO written by Horace Walpole

Children’s Book: THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS written by Kenneth Grahame

Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: SELF-COMPASSION: THE PROVEN POWER OF BEING KIND TO YOURSELF written by Krsitin Neff

Mystery Hour: SYCAMORE ROW written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: TBD

WRBH After Dark: READY-MADE FAMILY written byCheryl Wyatt

Spanish Book: La Conjura De Los Necios written by John Kennedy Toole