Weekly Schedule for 10/31 – 11/06

BOOKS ON AIR:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: STALIN AND THE SCIENTISTS: A History of Triumph and Tragedy, 1905-1953 written by Simon Ings

Great Literature: 1984 written by George Orwell

Best Selling Fiction LOOK CLOSER written by David Ellis

Contemporary Classics: THE BEACH written by Alex Garland

The Book off the Shelf:  IF THE CREEK DON’T RISE written by Leah Wise

Little Free Library Book: FRANKENSTEIN written by Mary Shelley

The Random Book: THE CASTLE OF OTRANTO written by Horace Walpole

Children’s Book:  THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS written by Kenneth Grahame

Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: SELF-COMPASSION: THE PROVEN POWER OF BEING KIND TO YOURSELF written by Krsitin Neff

Mystery Hour: SYCAMORE ROW written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: TBD

WRBH After Dark: READY-MADE FAMILY written byCheryl Wyatt

Spanish Book: La Conjura De Los Necios  written by John Kennedy Toole

‘The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found’ by Frank Bruni

Featured Non-Fiction Monday – Friday @ 6am-7am / 2pm – 3pm / 1:30am – 2:30am From New York Times columnist and bestselling author Frank Bruni comes a wise and moving memoir about aging, affliction, and optimism after partially losing his eyesight. One morning in late 2017, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni woke up with strangely blurred vision.

