Weekly Schedule for 10/30 – 11/05

Best Selling Non-Fiction: EMPIRE OF PAIN: THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE SACKLER DYNASTY written by Patrick Radden Keefe

Great Literature: DRACULA written by Bram Stoker

Best Selling Fiction: RIVER SING ME HOME written by Eleanor Shearer

Contemporary Classics: AUTHORITY (BOOK TWO OF THE SOUTHERN REACH TRILOGY) written by Jeff Vandermeer

The Book off the Shelf: THE BEDLAM STACKS written by Natasha Pulley

The Random Book: WAR AND PEACE: FDR’S FINAL ODYSSEY, D-DAY TO YALTA, 1943-1945 written by Nigel Hamilton

Little Free Library Book: A BAKERY IN PARIS: A NOVEL written by Aimie K. Runyan

Daily Dose of Science: I CONTAIN MULTITUDES: THE MICROBES WITHIN US AND A GRANDER VIEW OF LIFE written by Lucy Cooke

Macabre Monday: 1922 written by Stephen King

Children’s Book: THE HERO AND THE CROWN written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: THE ART OF ASKING: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LET PEOPLE HELP written by Amanda Palmer

Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: UBIK written by Philip K. Dick

WRBH After Dark: HOTSHOT HERO UNDER FIRE written by Lisa Childs

Biographies: SERVING THE SERVANT: REMEMBERING KURT COBAIN written by Danny Goldberg

Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño

