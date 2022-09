Weekly Schedule for 09/19 – 09/25

Best Selling Non-Fiction: ONE FOR THE BOOKS written by Joe Queenan

Great Literature: THIS SIDE OF PARADISE written by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Best Selling Fiction: HORSE written by Geraldine Brooks

Contemporary Classics: THE CRYING OF LOT 49 written by Thomas Pynchon

The Book off the Shelf: DESTINY OF THE REPUBLIC written by Candice Millard

Little Free Library Book: THE AMBASSADOR’S SON written by Homer Hickham

The Random Book: BUTTERFLY IN THE TYPEWRITER written by Cory MacLauchlin

Children’s Book: THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS written by Kenneth Grahame

Young Adult Literature: THE FARTHEST SHORE written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: WAKING THE TIGER: HEALING TRAUMA written by Peter A Levine

Mystery Hour: SYCAMORE ROW written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: THE LATHE OF HEAVEN written by Ursula K. Le Guin

WRBH After Dark: WANDERLUST written by Danielle Steele

Spanish Book: La Conjura De Los Necios written by John Kennedy Toole