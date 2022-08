Weekly Schedule for 08/01 – 08/07

BOOKS ON AIR:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: ALONE TIME: FOUR SEASONS, FOUR CITIES, AND THE PLEASURES OF SOLITUDE written by Stephanie Rosenbloom

Great Literature: MADAM BOVARY written by Gustave Flauber

Best Selling Fiction: WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING written by Delia Owens

Contemporary Classics: THE PEOPLE’S HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES written by Howard Zinn

The Book off the Shelf: JOE written by Larry Brown

Little Free Library Book: THE LAST SONG written by Nicholas Sparks

The Random Book: AN HOUR BEFORE DAYLIGHT written by Jimmy Carter

Children’s Book: THE INDIAN IN THE CUPBOARD written by Lynne Reid Banks

Young Adult Literature: THE FARTHEST SHORE written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: A NEW EARTH: AWAKENING TO YOUR LIFE’S PURPOSE written by Eckhart Tolle

Mystery Hour: SYCAMORE ROW written by John Grisham

WRBH After Dark: WANDERLUST written by Danielle Steele

Spanish Book: LA PLAZA DE PUERO SANTO written by Luisa Josefina Hernandez