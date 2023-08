Weekly Schedule for 07/31 – 08/06

Best Selling Non-Fiction: EL NORTE: THE EPIC AND FORGOTTEN STORY OF HISPANIC NORTH AMERICA written by Carrie Gibson

Great Literature:

Ending Wednesday…THE JUNGLE written by Upton Sinclair

Beginning Thursday…REBECCA written by Daphne du Maurier

Best Selling Fiction: DEMON COPPERHEAD written by Barbara Kingsolver

Contemporary Classics: A PLACE TO COME TO written by Robert Penn Warrend



The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French

The Random Book: THE AXEMAN OF NEW ORLEANS: THE TRUE STORY written by Miriam Davis

Little Free Library Book: THE LITTLE FREE LIBRARY BOOK written by Margret Aldrich

Daily Dose of Science: SURVIVING THE EXTREMES: WHAT HAPPENS TO THE BODY AT THE LIMITS OF HUMAN EXPERIENCE

Macabre Monday: THE TRANSFORMATION OF MARTIN LAKE written by Jeff Vandermeer

Children’s Book: NORSE MYTHOLOGY written by Neil Gaiman

Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: AN ASTRONAUT’S GUIDE TO LIFE ON EARTH: WHAT GOING TO SPACE TAUGHT ME ABOUT INGENUITY, DETERMINATION, AND BEING PREPARED FOR ANYTHING written by Chris Hadfield

Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After Dark: SOMEONE TO LOVE written by Jude Deveraux

Biographies: AN AMERICAN RADICAL: A POLITICAL PRISONER IN MY OWN COUNTRY written by Susan Rosenberg

Spanish Book: CÓMO ME HICE MONJA written by César Aira

