Weekly Schedule for 07/17 – 07/23



Best Selling Non-Fiction: ALL THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: THE WEEK POLITICS WENT TABLOID (replay) written by Matt Bai

Great Literature: THE JUNGLE written by Upton Sinclair

Best Selling Fiction: DEMON COPPERHEAD written by Barbara Kingsolver

Contemporary Classics: NEVERWHERE written by Neil Gaiman



The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French

The Random Book: THE AXEMAN OF NEW ORLEANS: THE TRUE STORY written by Miriam Davis

Little Free Library Book: THE LITTLE FREE LIBRARY BOOK written by Margret Aldrich

Daily Dose of Science: SURVIVING THE EXTREMES: WHAT HAPPENS TO THE BODY AT THE LIMITS OF HUMAN EXPERIENCE

Macabre Monday: Tune in to find out!



Children’s Book: ODD AND THE FROST GIANTS written by Neil Gaiman

Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth: What Going to Space Taught Me About Ingenuity, Determination, and Being Prepared for Anything written by Chris Hadfield

Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After Dark: SOMEONE TO LOVE written by Jude Deveraux

Biographies: AN AMERICAN RADICAL: A POLITICAL PRISONER IN MY OWN COUNTRY written by Susan Rosenberg

Spanish Book: DEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS written by Gabriel García Márquez



