Weekly Schedule for 07/17 – 07/23

Announcement:
In addition to listening to the station via our online stream (https://www.wrbh.org/live-broadcast/), you can also tune-in via the RadioApp (https://www.getradio.app/) and the TuneIn App (https://tunein.com/). Both are available for Apple and Android. Happy Listening!
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: ALL THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: THE WEEK POLITICS WENT TABLOID (replay) written by Matt Bai
Great Literature: THE JUNGLE written by Upton Sinclair
Best Selling Fiction: DEMON COPPERHEAD written by Barbara Kingsolver
Contemporary Classics: NEVERWHERE written by Neil Gaiman
The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French
The Random Book: THE AXEMAN OF NEW ORLEANS: THE TRUE STORY written by Miriam Davis
Little Free Library Book: THE LITTLE FREE LIBRARY BOOK written by Margret Aldrich
Daily Dose of Science: SURVIVING THE EXTREMES: WHAT HAPPENS TO THE BODY AT THE LIMITS OF HUMAN EXPERIENCE
Macabre Monday: Tune in to find out!
Children’s Book: ODD AND THE FROST GIANTS written by Neil Gaiman
Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth: What Going to Space Taught Me About Ingenuity, Determination, and Being Prepared for Anything written by Chris Hadfield
Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: SOMEONE TO LOVE written by Jude Deveraux
Biographies: AN AMERICAN RADICAL: A POLITICAL PRISONER IN MY OWN COUNTRY written by Susan Rosenberg
Spanish Book: DEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS written by Gabriel García Márquez
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.