Weekly Schedule for 07/10 – 07/16

Announcement:
In addition to listening to the station via our online stream (https://www.wrbh.org/live-broadcast/), you can also tune-in via the RadioApp (https://www.getradio.app/) and the TuneIn App (https://tunein.com/). Both are available for Apple and Android. Happy Listening!
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: ALL THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: THE WEEK POLITICS WENT TABLOID (replay) written by Matt Bai
Great Literature: THE JUNGLE written by Upton Sinclair
Best Selling Fiction: TREEBORNE written by Caleb Johnson
Contemporary Classics: NEVERWHERE written by Neil Gaiman
The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French
Little Free Library Book: THE LITTLE FREE LIBRARY BOOK written by Margret Aldrich
Daily Dose of Science: SURVIVING THE EXTREMES: WHAT HAPPENS TO THE BODY AT THE LIMITS OF HUMAN EXPERIENCE
Macabre Monday: THE MURDERER written by Ray Bradbury
The Random Book: KRAKATOA: THE DAY THE WORLD EXPLODED: AUGUST 27, 1883 written by Simon Winchester
Children’s Book: ODD AND THE FROST GIANTS written by Neil Gaiman
Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: I’VE DECIDED TO LIVE 120 YEARS: THE ANCIENT SECRET TO LONGEVITY, VITALITY, AND LIFE TRANSFORMATION written by Ilchi Lee
Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: SOMEONE TO LOVE written by Jude Deveraux
Biographies: AN AMERICAN RADICAL: A POLITICAL PRISONER IN MY OWN COUNTRY written by Susan Rosenberg
Spanish Book: DEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS written by Gabriel García Márquez
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.