Weekly Schedule for 07/10 – 07/16



Best Selling Non-Fiction: ALL THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: THE WEEK POLITICS WENT TABLOID (replay) written by Matt Bai

Great Literature: THE JUNGLE written by Upton Sinclair

Best Selling Fiction: TREEBORNE written by Caleb Johnson

Contemporary Classics: NEVERWHERE written by Neil Gaiman



The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French

Little Free Library Book: THE LITTLE FREE LIBRARY BOOK written by Margret Aldrich



Daily Dose of Science: SURVIVING THE EXTREMES: WHAT HAPPENS TO THE BODY AT THE LIMITS OF HUMAN EXPERIENCE



Macabre Monday: THE MURDERER written by Ray Bradbury

The Random Book: KRAKATOA: THE DAY THE WORLD EXPLODED: AUGUST 27, 1883 written by Simon Winchester

Children’s Book: ODD AND THE FROST GIANTS written by Neil Gaiman

Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: I’VE DECIDED TO LIVE 120 YEARS: THE ANCIENT SECRET TO LONGEVITY, VITALITY, AND LIFE TRANSFORMATION written by Ilchi Lee

Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After Dark: SOMEONE TO LOVE written by Jude Deveraux

Biographies: AN AMERICAN RADICAL: A POLITICAL PRISONER IN MY OWN COUNTRY written by Susan Rosenberg

Spanish Book: DEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS written by Gabriel García Márquez



