Weekly Schedule for 07/10 – 07/16

Announcement:

In addition to listening to the station via our online stream (https://www.wrbh.org/live-broadcast/), you can also tune-in via the RadioApp (https://www.getradio.app/) and the TuneIn App (https://tunein.com/).  Both are available for Apple and Android.  Happy Listening!

BOOKS ON AIR: 


Best Selling Non-Fiction: ALL THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: THE WEEK POLITICS WENT TABLOID (replay) written by Matt Bai

Great LiteratureTHE JUNGLE written by Upton Sinclair

Best Selling FictionTREEBORNE written by Caleb Johnson

Contemporary Classics: NEVERWHERE written by Neil Gaiman

The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French 

Little Free Library BookTHE LITTLE FREE LIBRARY BOOK written by Margret Aldrich

Daily Dose of ScienceSURVIVING THE EXTREMES: WHAT HAPPENS TO THE BODY AT THE LIMITS OF HUMAN EXPERIENCE

Macabre MondayTHE MURDERER written by Ray Bradbury

The Random BookKRAKATOA: THE DAY THE WORLD EXPLODED: AUGUST 27, 1883 written by Simon Winchester

Children’s Book:  ODD AND THE FROST GIANTS written by Neil Gaiman

Young Adult LiteratureTALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin 

The Self-Help BookI’VE DECIDED TO LIVE 120 YEARS: THE ANCIENT SECRET TO LONGEVITY, VITALITY, AND LIFE TRANSFORMATION written by Ilchi Lee

Mystery HourA TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham 

Outer Limits20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne 

WRBH After DarkSOMEONE TO LOVE written by Jude Deveraux 

BiographiesAN AMERICAN RADICAL: A POLITICAL PRISONER IN MY OWN COUNTRY written by Susan Rosenberg

Spanish BookDEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS written by Gabriel García Márquez

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid. 

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

