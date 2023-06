Weekly Schedule for 06/19 – 06/25

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE YELLOW HOUSE (replay) written by Sarah Broome

Great Literature: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT written by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Best Selling Fiction: FRESH WATER FOR FLOWERS written by Valérie Perrin

Contemporary Classics: Beginning Tuesday…CAT’S CRADLE written by Kurt Vonnegut

The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French

Little Free Library Book: NEW ORLEANS GOES TO THE MOVIES: FILM SITES IN THE FRENCH QUARTER AND BEYOND written by Alan Leonhard



Daily Dose of Science: WATER: A NATURAL HISTORY written by Alice Outwater



Macabre Monday: NO EPISODE THIS WEEK

The Random Book: KRAKATOA: THE DAY THE WORLD EXPLODED: AUGUST 27, 1883 written by Simon Winchester

Children’s Book: ODD AND THE FROST GIANTS written by Neil Gaiman

Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: I’VE DECIDED TO LIVE 120 YEARS: THE ANCIENT SECRET TO LONGEVITY, VITALITY, AND LIFE TRANSFORMATION written by Ilchi Lee

Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After Dark: TBD

Biographies: AN AMERICAN RADICAL: A POLITICAL PRISONER IN MY OWN COUNTRY written by Susan Rosenberg

Spanish Book: DEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS written by Gabriel García Márquez