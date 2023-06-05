WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Weekly Schedule for 06/05 – 06/11

Announcement: 

Due to rising costs, WRBH has decided to discontinue our WRBH App for iPhone & Android.  You can still access our stream online at https://www.wrbh.org/live-broadcast/ or by downloading the TuneIN or RadioApp on the App Store.

 

BOOKS ON AIR: 


Best Selling Non-FictionBAD BLOOD: SECRETS AND LIES IN A SILICON VALLEY STARTUP written by John Carreyrou

Great Literature:  CRIME AND PUNISHMENT written by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Best Selling Fiction: FRESH WATER FOR FLOWERS written by Valérie Perrin

Contemporary ClassicsTHE RED PONY written by John Steinbeck

The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French 

Little Free Library BookUNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson 

Daily Dose of ScienceWATER: A NATURAL HISTORY written by Alice Outwater

Macabre MondayTHE SHADOWS ON THE WALL written by Mary E. Wilkins-Freeman

The Random BookTHE DREAMT LAND: CHASING WATER AND DUST ACROSS CALIFORNIA written by Mark Arax

Children’s Book:  MANIAC MAGEE  written by Jerry Spinelli 

Young Adult LiteratureTALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin 

The Self-Help BookI’VE DECIDED TO LIVE 120 YEARS: THE ANCIENT SECRET TO LONGEVITY, VITALITY, AND LIFE TRANSFORMATION written by Ilchi Lee

Mystery HourA TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham 

Outer Limits20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne 

WRBH After DarkTHE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley 

BiographiesI AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson 

Spanish BookDEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS written by Gabriel García Márquez

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid. 

