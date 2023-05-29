Weekly Schedule for 05/29 – 06/04



Best Selling Non-Fiction: BAD BLOOD: SECRETS AND LIES IN A SILICON VALLEY STARTUP written by John Carreyrou

Great Literature: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT written by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Best Selling Fiction: TFRESH WATER FOR FLOWERS written by Valérie Perrin

Contemporary Classics: THE PEARL written by John Steinbeck

The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French

Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson



Daily Dose of Science: THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND written by Oliver Sacks



Macabre Monday: THE SHADOWS ON THE WALL written by Mary E. Wilkins-Freeman

The Random Book: THE DREAMT LAND: CHASING WATER AND DUST ACROSS CALIFORNIA written by Mark Arax

Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: I’VE DECIDED TO LIVE 120 YEARS: THE ANCIENT SECRET TO LONGEVITY, VITALITY, AND LIFE TRANSFORMATION written by Ilchi Lee

Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley

Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson

Spanish Book: LA COSTURERA Y EL VIENTO written by César Aira



