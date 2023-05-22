Weekly Schedule for 05/22 – 05/28

Announcement:
Due to rising costs, WRBH has decided to discontinue our WRBH App for iPhone & Android. You can still access our stream online at https://www.wrbh.org/live-broadcast/ or by downloading the TuneIN or RadioApp on the App Store.
Tulane Baseball:
Tuesday, May 23rd VS TBD | TBD First Pitch | TBD pm Pregame
The AAC Tournament is taking place this week so start times may vary.
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: BAD BLOOD: SECRETS AND LIES IN A SILICON VALLEY STARTUP written by John Carreyrou
Great Literature: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT written by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Best Selling Fiction: TFRESH WATER FOR FLOWERS written by Valérie Perrin
Contemporary Classics: THE SIRENS OF TITAN written by Kurt Vonnegut
The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French
Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson
Daily Dose of Science: THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND written by Oliver Sacks
Macabre Monday: THE LADY IN THE GARDEN written by Hans Holzer
The Random Book: THE DREAMT LAND: CHASING WATER AND DUST ACROSS CALIFORNIA written by Mark Arax
Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: I’VE DECIDED TO LIVE 120 YEARS: THE ANCIENT SECRET TO LONGEVITY, VITALITY, AND LIFE TRANSFORMATION written by Ilchi Lee
Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley
Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson
Spanish Book: LA COSTURERA Y EL VIENTO written by César Aira
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.