Weekly Schedule for 05/15 – 05/21



Best Selling Non-Fiction: LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI: AN EPIC AMERICAN ADVENTURE written by Rinker Buck

Great Literature: Ending Wednesday…WUTHERING HEIGHTS written by Emily Bronte

Beginning Thursday…CRIME AND PUNISHMENT written by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Best Selling Fiction: THE HUBRIS OF AN EMPTY HAND written by Dr. Mahyar A. Amouzegar

Contemporary Classics: THE SIRENS OF TITAN written by Kurt Vonnegut

The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French

Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson



Daily Dose of Science: THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND written by Oliver Sacks



Macabre Monday: THE SMALL ASSASSIN written by Ray Bradbury

The Random Book: THE DREAMT LAND: CHASING WATER AND DUST ACROSS CALIFORNIA written by Mark Arax

Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace

Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley

Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson

Spanish Book: LA COSTURERA Y EL VIENTO written by César Aira