Weekly Schedule for 05/15 – 05/21

Announcement:
WRBH is still in the process of evaluating the total extent of the damage caused by a bullet at our transmitter site. We hope to have more information soon as to when repairs can take place to restore our broadcast signal back to full power (100 mile radius). For now, we are still operating at about a 5 mile radius from our studio on Magazine St. If you are having trouble getting our signal on the FM dial, please tune in online at:
https://www.wrbh.org/live-broadcast/
Tulane Baseball:
Thursday, May 18th @ Memphis | 6:00 First Pitch | 5:45 pm Pregame
Friday, May 19th @ Memphis | 6:00 First Pitch | 5:45 pm Pregame
Saturday, May 20th @ Memphis | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45pm Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI: AN EPIC AMERICAN ADVENTURE written by Rinker Buck
Great Literature: Ending Wednesday…WUTHERING HEIGHTS written by Emily Bronte
Beginning Thursday…CRIME AND PUNISHMENT written by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Best Selling Fiction: THE HUBRIS OF AN EMPTY HAND written by Dr. Mahyar A. Amouzegar
Contemporary Classics: THE SIRENS OF TITAN written by Kurt Vonnegut
The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French
Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson
Daily Dose of Science: THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND written by Oliver Sacks
Macabre Monday: THE SMALL ASSASSIN written by Ray Bradbury
The Random Book: THE DREAMT LAND: CHASING WATER AND DUST ACROSS CALIFORNIA written by Mark Arax
Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace
Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley
Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson
Spanish Book: LA COSTURERA Y EL VIENTO written by César Aira
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.