Weekly Schedule for 05/01 – 05/07

GiveNOLA Day is tomorrow! This year your GiveNOLA Donations are more vital than ever. Recently, our transmitter – which allows our station to be broadcast across state lines with a 90-mile radius – was severely damaged by a stray bullet. Repairing this transmitter comes with a significant unanticipated cost for WRBH. Your gifts on GiveNOLA Day will go toward the cost of repairing this essential piece of equipment and getting us back on the air. Please consider supporting WRBH by donating to our organization at https://givenola.org/wrbh-radio-for-the-blind
Tuesday, May 2nd @ Southern Miss | 6:00 First Pitch | 5:45 pm Pregame
Friday, May 5th VS. UCF | 6:00 First Pitch | 5:45 pm Pregame
Saturday, May 6th VS. UCF | 4:00pm First Pitch | 3:45 pm Pregame
Sunday, May 7th VS. UCF | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45pm Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule
Best Selling Non-Fiction: LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI: AN EPIC AMERICAN ADVENTURE written by Rinker Buck
Great Literature: WUTHERING HEIGHTS written by Emily Bronte
Best Selling Fiction: THE HUBRIS OF AN EMPTY HAND written by Dr. Mahyar A. Amouzegar
Contemporary Classics: CLOUD ATLAS written by David Mitchell
The Book off the Shelf: THE LIKENESS written by Tana French
Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson
Daily Dose of Science: THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND written by Oliver Sacks
Macabre Monday: THE PIT AND THE PENDULUM written by Edgar Allan Poe
The Random Book: THE DREAMT LAND: CHASING WATER AND DUST ACROSS CALIFORNIA written by Mark Arax
Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace
Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley
Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson
Spanish Book: LA COSTURERA written by Frances de Pontes Peebles
