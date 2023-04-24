Weekly Schedule for 04/24 – 04/30



Best Selling Non-Fiction: LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI: AN EPIC AMERICAN ADVENTURE written by Rinker Buck

Great Literature: WUTHERING HEIGHTS written by Emily Bronte

Best Selling Fiction: Ending Tuesday…THE NIX written by Nathan Hill

Beginning Wednesday…THE HUBRIS OF AN EMPTY HAND written by Dr. Mahyar A. Amouzegar

Contemporary Classics: CLOUD ATLAS written by David Mitchell

The Book off the Shelf: A BRIEF TOUR OF CONSCIOUSNESS written by V.S. Ramachandran

Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson



Daily Dose of Science: Ending Monday…THE SECRET WISDOM OF NATURE: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things: Stories from Science and Observation written by Peter Wohlleben

Beginning Tuesday…THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND written by Oliver Sacks



Macabre Monday: THE BECKONING FAIR ONE written by Oliver Onions

The Random Book: THE DREAMT LAND: CHASING WATER AND DUST ACROSS CALIFORNIA written by Mark Arax

Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace

Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley

Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson

Spanish Book: El Relato de un Naufrago written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez



