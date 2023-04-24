Weekly Schedule for 04/24 – 04/30

Announcement:
GiveNOLA Day early-giving donations are now being accepted. This year your GiveNOLA Donations are more vital than ever. Recently, our transmitter – which allows our station to be broadcast across state lines with a 90-mile radius – was severely damaged by a stray bullet. Repairing this transmitter comes with a significant unanticipated cost for WRBH. Your gifts on GiveNOLA Day will go toward the cost of repairing this essential piece of equipment and getting us back on the air. Please consider supporting WRBH by donating to our organization at https://givenola.org/wrbh-radio-for-the-blind
Tulane Baseball:
Tuesday, April 25th vs. Southern Miss | 6:00 First Pitch | 5:45 pm Pregame
Friday April 28th @ East Carolina University | 5:00pm First Pitch | 4:45 pm Pregame
Saturday, April 29th @ East Carolina University | 4:00pm First Pitch | 3:45 pm Pregame
Sunday, April 30th @ East Carolina University | 12:00pm First Pitch | 11:45am Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI: AN EPIC AMERICAN ADVENTURE written by Rinker Buck
Great Literature: WUTHERING HEIGHTS written by Emily Bronte
Best Selling Fiction: Ending Tuesday…THE NIX written by Nathan Hill
Beginning Wednesday…THE HUBRIS OF AN EMPTY HAND written by Dr. Mahyar A. Amouzegar
Contemporary Classics: CLOUD ATLAS written by David Mitchell
The Book off the Shelf: A BRIEF TOUR OF CONSCIOUSNESS written by V.S. Ramachandran
Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson
Daily Dose of Science: Ending Monday…THE SECRET WISDOM OF NATURE: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things: Stories from Science and Observation written by Peter Wohlleben
Beginning Tuesday…THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND written by Oliver Sacks
Macabre Monday: THE BECKONING FAIR ONE written by Oliver Onions
The Random Book: THE DREAMT LAND: CHASING WATER AND DUST ACROSS CALIFORNIA written by Mark Arax
Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace
Mystery Hour: A TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley
Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson
Spanish Book: El Relato de un Naufrago written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.