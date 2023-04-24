WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Weekly Schedule for 04/24 – 04/30

Announcement: 

GiveNOLA Day early-giving donations are now being accepted. This year your GiveNOLA Donations are more vital than ever. Recently, our transmitter – which allows our station to be broadcast across state lines with a 90-mile radius – was severely damaged by a stray bullet. Repairing this transmitter comes with a significant unanticipated cost for WRBH. Your gifts on GiveNOLA Day will go toward the cost of repairing this essential piece of equipment and getting us back on the air. Please consider supporting WRBH by donating to our organization at https://givenola.org/wrbh-radio-for-the-blind

Tulane Baseball

Tuesday, April 25th vs. Southern Miss | 6:00 First Pitch | 5:45 pm Pregame
Friday April 28th @ East Carolina University | 5:00pm First Pitch | 4:45 pm Pregame 
Saturday, April 29th @ East Carolina University | 4:00pm First Pitch | 3:45 pm Pregame
Sunday, April 30th @ East Carolina University | 12:00pm First Pitch | 11:45am Pregame 

More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule 

BOOKS ON AIR: 


Best Selling Non-Fiction:  LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI: AN EPIC AMERICAN ADVENTURE written by Rinker Buck

Great LiteratureWUTHERING HEIGHTS written by Emily Bronte

Best Selling Fiction:  Ending Tuesday…THE NIX written by Nathan Hill 
Beginning Wednesday…THE HUBRIS OF AN EMPTY HAND written by Dr. Mahyar A. Amouzegar

Contemporary ClassicsCLOUD ATLAS written by David Mitchell

The Book off the Shelf: A BRIEF TOUR OF CONSCIOUSNESS  written by V.S. Ramachandran

Little Free Library BookUNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson 

Daily Dose of Science: Ending Monday…THE SECRET WISDOM OF NATURE: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things:  Stories from Science and Observation written by Peter Wohlleben 
Beginning Tuesday…THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND written by Oliver Sacks

Macabre MondayTHE BECKONING FAIR ONE  written by Oliver Onions

The Random BookTHE DREAMT LAND: CHASING WATER AND DUST ACROSS CALIFORNIA written by Mark Arax

Children’s Book:  MANIAC MAGEE  written by Jerry Spinelli 

Young Adult LiteratureTALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin 

The Self-Help BookNAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace 

Mystery HourA TIME FOR MERCY written by John Grisham 

Outer Limits20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne 

WRBH After DarkTHE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley 

BiographiesI AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson 

Spanish BookEl Relato de un Naufrago  written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid. 

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States.

3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115
