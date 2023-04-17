Weekly Schedule for 04/17 – 04/23

Announcement:
WRBH is still experiencing an emergency situation over at our transmitter site. Because of this, we are operating at extremely low power, with a broadcast radius of only about 10 miles. We hope to have a better idea as to when we will be able to expand our radius later on this week. If you or someone you know is having trouble tuning in to our station, you can access our broadcast online at wrbh.org/live-broadcast
Tulane Baseball:
Tuesday, April 18th @ UNO | 6:30 First Pitch | 6:15 pm Pregame
Friday April 21st @ Cincinnati | 4:00pm First Pitch | 3:45 pm Pregame
Saturday, April 22nd @ Cincinnati | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45 pm Pregame
Sunday, April 23rd @ Cincinnati | 11:00am First Pitch | 10:45am Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: MASTERING COMMUNITY: The Surprising Ways Coming Together Moves Us from Surviving to Thriving written by Christine Porath
Great Literature: Ending Wednesday…QUICKSAND written by Nella Larsen
Beginning Thursday…WUTHERING HEIGHTS written by Emily Bronte
Best Selling Fiction: THE NIX written by Nathan Hill
Contemporary Classics: CLOUD ATLAS written by David Mitchell
The Book off the Shelf: Beginning Tuesday… A BRIEF TOUR OF CONCIOUSNESS written by V.S. Ramachandran
Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson
Daily Dose of Science: THE SECRET WISDOM OF NATURE: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things: Stories from Science and Observation written by Peter Wohlleben
Macabre Monday: THE BECKONING FAIR ONE written by Oliver Onions
The Random Book: THE WORLD IN A GRAIN: THE STORY OF SAND AND HOW IT TRANSFORMED CIVILIZATION written by Vince Beiser
Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace
Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley
Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson
Spanish Book: El Relato de un Naufrago written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.