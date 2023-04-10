WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Weekly Schedule for 04/10 – 04/16

Announcement: 

WRBH is experiencing an emergency situation over at our transmitter site. Because of this, we are operating at extremely low power, with a broadcast radius of only about 10 miles. If you or someone you know is having trouble tuning in to our station, you can access our broadcast online at wrbh.org/live-broadcast

Tulane Baseball

Tuesday, April 11th VS LSU | 6:00 First Pitch | 5:45 pm Pregame
Friday April 14th VS Wichita State | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45 pm Pregame 
Saturday, April 15th VS Wichita State | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45 pm Pregame
Sunday, April 16th VS Wichita State | 12:30pm First Pitch | 12:15pm Pregame 

More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule 

BOOKS ON AIR: 


Best Selling Non-Fiction:  MASTERING COMMUNITY: The Surprising Ways Coming Together Moves Us from Surviving to Thriving written by Christine Porath

Great Literature:  QUICKSAND written by Nella Larsen

Best Selling Fiction:  THE NIX written by Nathan Hill 

Contemporary ClassicsCLOUD ATLAS written by David Mitchell

The Book off the Shelf:  THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY: A NOVEL  written by Natalie Jenner 

Little Free Library BookUNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson 

Daily Dose of ScienceTHE SECRET WISDOM OF NATURE: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things:  Stories from Science and Observation written by Peter Wohlleben 

Macabre MondayTHE BECKONING FAIR ONE  written by Oliver Onions

The Random BookTHE WORLD IN A GRAIN: THE STORY OF SAND AND HOW IT TRANSFORMED CIVILIZATION written by Vince Beiser

Children’s Book:  MANIAC MAGEE  written by Jerry Spinelli 

Young Adult LiteratureTALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin 

The Self-Help BookNAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace 

Mystery HourGRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham 

Outer Limits20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne 

WRBH After DarkTHE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley 

BiographiesI AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson 

Spanish BookEl Relato de un Naufrago  written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid. 

Leave a reply

‘The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found’ by Frank Bruni

Featured Non-Fiction Monday – Friday @ 6am-7am / 2pm – 3pm / 1:30am – 2:30am From New York Times columnist and bestselling author Frank Bruni comes a wise and moving memoir about aging, affliction, and optimism after partially losing his eyesight. One morning in late 2017, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni woke up with strangely blurred vision. He

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

