Weekly Schedule for 04/03 – 04/09

Announcement:
WRBH is experiencing an emergency situation over at our transmitter site. Because of this, we are operating at extremely low power, with a broadcast radius of only about 10 miles. If you or someone you know is having trouble tuning in to our station, you can access our broadcast online at wrbh.org/live-broadcast
Tulane Baseball:
Tuesday, April 4th @ University of Louisiana | 6:00 First Pitch | 5:45 pm Pregame
Thursday, April 6th @ South Florida | 5:30pm First Pitch | 5:15 pm Pregame
Friday, April 7th @ South Florida | 5:30pm First Pitch | 5:15 pm Pregame
Saturday, April 8th @ South Florida | 12:00pm First Pitch | 11:45am Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: MASTERING COMMUNITY: The Surprising Ways Coming Together Moves Us from Surviving to Thriving written by Christine Porath
Great Literature: THE ODYSSEY written by Homer
Best Selling Fiction: THE NIX written by Nathan Hill
Contemporary Classics: THE JEW IN THE LOTUS written by Rodger Kamenetz
The Book off the Shelf: THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY: A NOVEL written by Natalie Jenner
Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson
Daily Dose of Science: THE SECRET WISDOM OF NATURE: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things: Stories from Science and Observation written by Peter Wohlleben
Macabre Monday: THE BECKONING FAIR ONE written by Oliver Onions
The Random Book: THE WORLD IN A GRAIN: THE STORY OF SAND AND HOW IT TRANSFORMED CIVILIZATION written by Vince Beiser
Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace
Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley
Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson
Spanish Book: El Relato de un Naufrago written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.