Weekly Schedule for 04/03 – 04/09



Best Selling Non-Fiction: MASTERING COMMUNITY: The Surprising Ways Coming Together Moves Us from Surviving to Thriving written by Christine Porath

Great Literature: THE ODYSSEY written by Homer

Best Selling Fiction: THE NIX written by Nathan Hill

Contemporary Classics: THE JEW IN THE LOTUS written by Rodger Kamenetz

The Book off the Shelf: THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY: A NOVEL written by Natalie Jenner

Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson



Daily Dose of Science: THE SECRET WISDOM OF NATURE: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things: Stories from Science and Observation written by Peter Wohlleben



Macabre Monday: THE BECKONING FAIR ONE written by Oliver Onions

The Random Book: THE WORLD IN A GRAIN: THE STORY OF SAND AND HOW IT TRANSFORMED CIVILIZATION written by Vince Beiser

Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult Literature: TALES OF EARTHSEA written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace

Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley

Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson

Spanish Book: El Relato de un Naufrago written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez



