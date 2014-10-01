Weekly Schedule for 03/25 – 03/31

Tulane Baseball
Monday, March 26th @ Southern Miss | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
Thursday, March 28th VS UTSA | 6:30pm First Pitch | 6:15pm Pregame
Friday, March 29th @ UTSA | 6:30pm First Pitch | 6:15pm Pregame
Saturday, March 30th @ UTSA | 12:00pm First Pitch | 11:45am Pregame
Books on Air
Best Selling Non-Fiction: DOPESICK: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America written by Beth Macy
Great Literature: THE EARTH written by Émile Zola
Best Selling Fiction: LESSONS written by Ian McEwan
Contemporary Classics: DUNE written by Frank Herbert (RE-AIRING)
The Book off the Shelf: HIROSHIMA written by John Hersey
The Random Book: FREEDOM FROM FEAR: The American People in Depression and War, 1929-1945 written by David M. Kennedy
Little Free Library Book: TOMORROW NEVER DIES (JAMES BOND) written by Raymond Benson
Daily Dose of Science: THE GENIUS OF BIRDS written by Jennifer Ackerman
Macabre Monday: SOUTHERN FRIED AND HORRIFIED written by Ronald Kelly
Children’s Book: THE INCREDIBLE JOURNEY written by Sheila Bumford
Young Adult Literature: THE INVISIBLE MAN written by HG Wells (special adaptation by Malvina G. Vogel
The Self-Help Book: YOU MEAN I’M NOT LAXY, STUPID, OR CRAZY?! written by KATE KELLY AND PEGGY RAMUNDO
Mystery Hour: THE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson
Outer Limits: 1984 written by George Orwell
WRBH After Dark: THE COLLECTOR written by John Fowles
Biographies: RIDERS ON THE STORM: MY LIFE WITH JIM MORRISON AND THE DOORS written by John Densmore
Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño
