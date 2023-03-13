WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Weekly Schedule for 03/13 – 03/19

Announcement: 

We’re launching TWO new book programs this week! 

The Daily Dose of Science:  A program where we examine the wonders of science across multiple disciplines. 
Airs Monday through Friday from 8:30pm to 9:00pm. 

and 

Macabre Monday:  A program where we dive into the darker corners of literature. 
Airs every Monday night at 9:00pm

Be sure to tune in! 

Tulane Baseball

Friday, March 17th VS Columbia | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame 
Saturday, March 18th VS Columbia | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame 
Sunday, March 19th VS Columbia | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45am Pregame 

More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule 

BOOKS ON AIR: 


Best Selling Non-Fiction:  EVICTED: POVERTY AND PROFIT IN THE AMERICAN CITY written by Matthew Desmond 

Great Literature:  
Ending Monday…THEIR EYES WERE WATCHING GOD written by Zora Neale Hurston 
Airing Tuesday… THE NOSE written by Nikolai Gogol 
Beginning Wednesday…THE ODYSSEY written by Homer 

Best Selling Fiction:  THE NIX written by Nathan Hill 

Contemporary Classics: THE JEW IN THE LOTUS written by Rodger Kamenetz 

The Book off the Shelf:  THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY: A NOVEL  written by Natalie Jenner 

Little Free Library BookUNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson 

Daily Dose of ScienceTHE SECRET WISDOM OF NATURE: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things:  Stories from Science and Observation written by Peter Wohlleben 

Macabre MondayA DESCENT INTO THE MAELSTROM written by Edgar Allan Poe 

The Random BookLAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON 

Children’s Book:  MANIAC MAGEE  written by Jerry Spinelli 

Young Adult LiteratureTEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin 

The Self-Help BookNAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace 

Mystery HourGRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham 

Outer Limits20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne 

WRBH After DarkTHE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley 

BiographiesI AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson 

Spanish BookEl laberinto de las aceitunas  written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga 

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid. 

