Weekly Schedule for 03/13 – 03/19

We’re launching TWO new book programs this week!
The Daily Dose of Science: A program where we examine the wonders of science across multiple disciplines.
Airs Monday through Friday from 8:30pm to 9:00pm.
and
Macabre Monday: A program where we dive into the darker corners of literature.
Airs every Monday night at 9:00pm
Be sure to tune in!
Tulane Baseball:
Friday, March 17th VS Columbia | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
Saturday, March 18th VS Columbia | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
Sunday, March 19th VS Columbia | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45am Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: EVICTED: POVERTY AND PROFIT IN THE AMERICAN CITY written by Matthew Desmond
Great Literature:
Ending Monday…THEIR EYES WERE WATCHING GOD written by Zora Neale Hurston
Airing Tuesday… THE NOSE written by Nikolai Gogol
Beginning Wednesday…THE ODYSSEY written by Homer
Best Selling Fiction: THE NIX written by Nathan Hill
Contemporary Classics: THE JEW IN THE LOTUS written by Rodger Kamenetz
The Book off the Shelf: THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY: A NOVEL written by Natalie Jenner
Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson
Daily Dose of Science: THE SECRET WISDOM OF NATURE: Trees, Animals, and the Extraordinary Balance of All Living Things: Stories from Science and Observation written by Peter Wohlleben
Macabre Monday: A DESCENT INTO THE MAELSTROM written by Edgar Allan Poe
The Random Book: LAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON
Children’s Book: MANIAC MAGEE written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace
Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley
Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson
Spanish Book: El laberinto de las aceitunas written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.