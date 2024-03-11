WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Weekly Schedule for 03/11 – 03/17

Tulane Baseball

Tuesday, March 12th @ Southeastern LA | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
Friday, March 15th VS Pepperdine | 6:30pm First Pitch | 6:15pm Pregame
Saturday, March 16th VS Pepperdine | 2:00pm First Pitch | 1:45pm Pregame
Sunday, March 17th VS Pepperdine | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45pm Pregame

Tulane Women’s Basketball

Monday March 11th VS TEMPLE | 8:00pm Tip-Off | 7:40pm Pregame

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-Fiction
Ending Tuesday…THE ICEPICK SURGEON: MURDER, FRAUD, SABOTAGE, PIRACY, AND OTHER DASTARDLY DEEDS PERPETRATED IN THE NAME OF SCIENCE written by Sam Kean

Beginning Wednesday…DOPESICK: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America written by Beth Macy

Great Literature: HE EARTH written by Émile Zola

Best Selling FictionLESSONS written by Ian McEwan

Contemporary Classics: DUNE written by Frank Herbert (RE-AIRING)

The Book off the Shelf:  HIROSHIMA written by John Hersey

The Random BookTHE COOKING GENE: A JOURNEY THROUGH AFRICAN AMERICAN CULINARY HISTORY IN THE OLD SOUTH  written by Michael W. Twitty

Little Free Library BookTHE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (JAMES BOND) written by Raymond Benson

Daily Dose of ScienceTHE GENIUS OF BIRDS written by Jennifer Ackerman

Macabre MondaySOUTHERN FRIED AND HORRIFIED written by Ronald Kelly

Children’s Book:  THE BIRCHBARK HOUSE written by Louise Erdrich

Young Adult LiteratureTHE OTHER WIND written by Ursula K. LeGuin 

The Self-Help BookYOU MEAN IM NOT LAXY, STUPID, OR CRAZY?! written by KATE KELLY AND PEGGY RAMUNDO

Mystery HourTHE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson

Outer Limits1984 written by George Orwell

WRBH After DarkTHE COLLECTOR written by John Fowles

BiographiesRIDERS ON THE STORM: MY LIFE WITH JIM MORRISON AND THE DOORS written by John Densmore

Spanish BookLos detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid. 

