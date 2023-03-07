WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Weekly Schedule for 03/06 – 03/12

Announcement:

Due to the Tulane Women’s Basketball Conference Tournament schedule, book segments and schedule interruptions are likely.  Please check below for all broadcast schedule possibilities.

Tulane Women’s Basketball:

AAC Tournament Championship:
Monday, March 6th @ UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI (Round 1) | 5:00pm* Tip-Off | 4:45pm* Pregame
*Times likely to change due to Conference Tournament Schedule

If necessary: Tuesday, March 7th VS EAST CAROLINA (Quarterfinal) | 6:00pm* Tip Off | 5:45pm* Pregame

If necessary: Wednesday, March 8th VS TBD (Semifinal) | 6:00pm* Tip Off | 5:45pm* Pregame

If necessary: Thursday, March 9th VS TBD (Semifinal) | 8:00pm Tip Off | 7:45pm Pregame

*Times likely to change due to Conference Tournament Schedule

More information about the Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule

Tulane Baseball

**Tuesday, March 7th VS Campbell | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
**Women’s Basketball will air instead, should they advance**
Wednesday, March 8th VS Campbell | 12:00pm First Pitch | 11:45a Pregame
Friday, March 10th VS Penn | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
Saturday, March 11th VS Penn | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame 
Sunday, March 12th VS Penn | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45am Pregame

More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule

BOOKS ON AIR:

Best Selling Non-FictionEVICTED: POVERTY AND PROFIT IN THE AMERICAN CITY written by Matthew Desmond

Great Literature:  THEIR EYES WERE WATCHING GOD written by Zora Neale Hurston

Best Selling FictionTHE NIX written by Nathan Hill

Contemporary Classics
Ending Wednesday…THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO written by Stieg Larsson
Beginning Thursday…THE JEW IN THE LOTUS written by Rodger Kamenetz

The Book off the ShelfTHE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY: A NOVEL  written by Natalie Jenner

Little Free Library BookUNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson

The Random BookLAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON

Children’s Book:  FAIRY TALES  written by The Brothers Grimm

Young Adult LiteratureTEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help BookNAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace

Mystery HourGRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham

Outer Limits20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After DarkTHE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley

BiographiesI AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson

Spanish BookEl laberinto de las aceitunas  written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.

'The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found' by Frank Bruni

‘The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found’ by Frank Bruni

Featured Non-Fiction Monday – Friday @ 6am-7am / 2pm – 3pm / 1:30am – 2:30am From New York Times columnist and bestselling author Frank Bruni comes a wise and moving memoir about aging, affliction, and optimism after partially losing his eyesight. One morning in late 2017, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni woke up with strangely blurred vision. He

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States.

3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org
