Weekly Schedule for 03/06 – 03/12

Announcement:
Due to the Tulane Women’s Basketball Conference Tournament schedule, book segments and schedule interruptions are likely. Please check below for all broadcast schedule possibilities.
Tulane Women’s Basketball:
AAC Tournament Championship:
Monday, March 6th @ UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI (Round 1) | 5:00pm* Tip-Off | 4:45pm* Pregame
*Times likely to change due to Conference Tournament Schedule
If necessary: Tuesday, March 7th VS EAST CAROLINA (Quarterfinal) | 6:00pm* Tip Off | 5:45pm* Pregame
If necessary: Wednesday, March 8th VS TBD (Semifinal) | 6:00pm* Tip Off | 5:45pm* Pregame
If necessary: Thursday, March 9th VS TBD (Semifinal) | 8:00pm Tip Off | 7:45pm Pregame
*Times likely to change due to Conference Tournament Schedule
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule
Tulane Baseball:
**Tuesday, March 7th VS Campbell | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
**Women’s Basketball will air instead, should they advance**
Wednesday, March 8th VS Campbell | 12:00pm First Pitch | 11:45a Pregame
Friday, March 10th VS Penn | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
Saturday, March 11th VS Penn | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
Sunday, March 12th VS Penn | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45am Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: EVICTED: POVERTY AND PROFIT IN THE AMERICAN CITY written by Matthew Desmond
Great Literature: THEIR EYES WERE WATCHING GOD written by Zora Neale Hurston
Best Selling Fiction: THE NIX written by Nathan Hill
Contemporary Classics:
Ending Wednesday…THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO written by Stieg Larsson
Beginning Thursday…THE JEW IN THE LOTUS written by Rodger Kamenetz
The Book off the Shelf: THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY: A NOVEL written by Natalie Jenner
Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson
The Random Book: LAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON
Children’s Book: FAIRY TALES written by The Brothers Grimm
Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace
Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley
Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson
Spanish Book: El laberinto de las aceitunas written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga
—
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.