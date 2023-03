Weekly Schedule for 03/06 – 03/12

Best Selling Non-Fiction: EVICTED: POVERTY AND PROFIT IN THE AMERICAN CITY written by Matthew Desmond

Great Literature: THEIR EYES WERE WATCHING GOD written by Zora Neale Hurston

Best Selling Fiction: THE NIX written by Nathan Hill

Contemporary Classics:

Ending Wednesday…THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO written by Stieg Larsson

Beginning Thursday…THE JEW IN THE LOTUS written by Rodger Kamenetz

The Book off the Shelf: THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY: A NOVEL written by Natalie Jenner

Little Free Library Book: UNKNOWN SOLDIERS: THE STORY OF THE MISSING OF THE FIRST WOLRD WAR written by Neil Hanson

The Random Book: LAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON

Children’s Book: FAIRY TALES written by The Brothers Grimm

Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace

Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley

Biographies: I AM BRIAN WILSON: A MEMOIR written by Brian Wilson

Spanish Book: El laberinto de las aceitunas written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga

