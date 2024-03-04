Weekly Schedule for 03/04 – 03/10

Tulane Baseball

Wednesday, March 6th VS Grambling | 6:30pm First Pitch | 6:15pm Pregame

Friday, March 8th @ Louisiana-Lafayette | 6:30pm First Pitch | 6:15pm Pregame

Saturday, March 9th @ Louisiana-Lafayette| 2:00pm First Pitch | 1:45pm Pregame

Sunday, March 10th @ Louisiana-Lafayette | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45pm Pregame

Tulane Women’s Basketball

Tuesday, March 5th @ NICHOLLS STATE | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:40pm Pregame

Saturday, March 9th VS TBD (AAC TOURNEY) | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:40pm Pregame

Sunday, March 10th VS TBD (AAC TOURNEY | IF NECESSARY) | 8:00pm Tip-Off | 7:40 Pregame

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE ICEPICK SURGEON: MURDER, FRAUD, SABOTAGE, PIRACY, AND OTHER DASTARDLY DEEDS PERPETRATED IN THE NAME OF SCIENCE written by Sam Kean

Great Literature:

Ending Tuesday…LADY CHATTERLEY’S LOVER written by D.H. Lawrence

Beginning Wednesday…THE EARTH written by Émile Zola

Best Selling Fiction: LESSONS written by Ian McEwan

Contemporary Classics:

Ending Monday…DADDY WAS A NUMBER RUNNER written by Louise Meriwether

Beginning Tuesday…DUNE written by Frank Herbert (RE-AIRING)

The Book off the Shelf: HIROSHIMA written by John Hersey

The Random Book: THE COOKING GENE: A JOURNEY THROUGH AFRICAN AMERICAN CULINARY HISTORY IN THE OLD SOUTH written by Michael W. Twitty

Little Free Library Book: THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (JAMES BOND) written by Raymond Benson

Daily Dose of Science: PALE BLUE DOT: A VISION OF THE HUMAN FUTURE IN SPACE written by Carl Sagan

Macabre Monday: SOUTHERN FRIED AND HORRIFIED written by Ronald Kelly

Children’s Book: THE BIRCHBARK HOUSE written by Louise Erdrich

Young Adult Literature: THE OTHER WIND written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: BEING MORTAL written by Atul Gawande

Mystery Hour: THE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson

Outer Limits: 1984 written by George Orwell

WRBH After Dark: THE COLLECTOR written by John Fowles

Biographies: RIDERS ON THE STORM: MY LIFE WITH JIM MORRISON AND THE DOORS written by John Densmore

Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño

