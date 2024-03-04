Weekly Schedule for 03/04 – 03/10

Tulane Baseball
Wednesday, March 6th VS Grambling | 6:30pm First Pitch | 6:15pm Pregame
Friday, March 8th @ Louisiana-Lafayette | 6:30pm First Pitch | 6:15pm Pregame
Saturday, March 9th @ Louisiana-Lafayette| 2:00pm First Pitch | 1:45pm Pregame
Sunday, March 10th @ Louisiana-Lafayette | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45pm Pregame
Tulane Women’s Basketball
Tuesday, March 5th @ NICHOLLS STATE | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:40pm Pregame
Saturday, March 9th VS TBD (AAC TOURNEY) | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:40pm Pregame
Sunday, March 10th VS TBD (AAC TOURNEY | IF NECESSARY) | 8:00pm Tip-Off | 7:40 Pregame
Books on Air
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE ICEPICK SURGEON: MURDER, FRAUD, SABOTAGE, PIRACY, AND OTHER DASTARDLY DEEDS PERPETRATED IN THE NAME OF SCIENCE written by Sam Kean
Great Literature:
Ending Tuesday…LADY CHATTERLEY’S LOVER written by D.H. Lawrence
Beginning Wednesday…THE EARTH written by Émile Zola
Best Selling Fiction: LESSONS written by Ian McEwan
Contemporary Classics:
Ending Monday…DADDY WAS A NUMBER RUNNER written by Louise Meriwether
Beginning Tuesday…DUNE written by Frank Herbert (RE-AIRING)
The Book off the Shelf: HIROSHIMA written by John Hersey
The Random Book: THE COOKING GENE: A JOURNEY THROUGH AFRICAN AMERICAN CULINARY HISTORY IN THE OLD SOUTH written by Michael W. Twitty
Little Free Library Book: THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (JAMES BOND) written by Raymond Benson
Daily Dose of Science: PALE BLUE DOT: A VISION OF THE HUMAN FUTURE IN SPACE written by Carl Sagan
Macabre Monday: SOUTHERN FRIED AND HORRIFIED written by Ronald Kelly
Children’s Book: THE BIRCHBARK HOUSE written by Louise Erdrich
Young Adult Literature: THE OTHER WIND written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: BEING MORTAL written by Atul Gawande
Mystery Hour: THE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson
Outer Limits: 1984 written by George Orwell
WRBH After Dark: THE COLLECTOR written by John Fowles
Biographies: RIDERS ON THE STORM: MY LIFE WITH JIM MORRISON AND THE DOORS written by John Densmore
Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño
