Weekly Schedule for 02/20 – 02/26

Tulane Women’s Basketball:

Saturday, February 25th VS EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY | 2:00pm Tip-Off | 1:45pm Pregame

More information about the Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule

Tulane Baseball

Tuesday, February 21st @ CAL-STATE FULLERTON | 8:00pm First Pitch | 7:45 Pregame
Friday, February 24th VS ST. JOHN’S | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
Saturday, February 25th VS ST. JOHN’S | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame 
Sunday, February 26th VS ST. JOHN’S | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45pm Pregame

More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule

BOOKS ON AIR:

Best Selling Non-Fiction:  ALABAMA V. KING: Martin Luther King Jr and the Criminal Trial that Launched the Civil Rights Movement written by Dan Abrams and Fred D. Gray with David Fisher

Great Literature:  DUNE written by Frank Herbert

Best Selling Fiction:  VOROSHILOVGRADwritten by Serhiy Zhadan

Contemporary ClassicsTHE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO written by Stieg Larsson

The Book off the Shelf:  DRADIN IN LOVE written by Jeff Vandermeer

Little Free Library BookDENMARK VESEY’S BIBLE written by Jeremy Schipper

The Random BookLAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON

Children’s Book:  FAIRY TALES  written by The Brothers Grimm

Young Adult LiteratureTEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help BookNAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace

Mystery HourGRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham

Outer Limits20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After DarkTHE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley

Spanish BookEl laberinto de las aceitunas  written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.

'The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found' by Frank Bruni

‘The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found’ by Frank Bruni

Featured Non-Fiction Monday – Friday @ 6am-7am / 2pm – 3pm / 1:30am – 2:30am From New York Times columnist and bestselling author Frank Bruni comes a wise and moving memoir about aging, affliction, and optimism after partially losing his eyesight. One morning in late 2017, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni woke up with strangely blurred vision. He

