Weekly Schedule for 02/20 – 02/26

Tulane Women’s Basketball:
Saturday, February 25th VS EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY | 2:00pm Tip-Off | 1:45pm Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule
Tulane Baseball:
Tuesday, February 21st @ CAL-STATE FULLERTON | 8:00pm First Pitch | 7:45 Pregame
Friday, February 24th VS ST. JOHN’S | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
Saturday, February 25th VS ST. JOHN’S | 6:00pm First Pitch | 5:45pm Pregame
Sunday, February 26th VS ST. JOHN’S | 1:00pm First Pitch | 12:45pm Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: ALABAMA V. KING: Martin Luther King Jr and the Criminal Trial that Launched the Civil Rights Movement written by Dan Abrams and Fred D. Gray with David Fisher
Great Literature: DUNE written by Frank Herbert
Best Selling Fiction: VOROSHILOVGRADwritten by Serhiy Zhadan
Contemporary Classics: THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO written by Stieg Larsson
The Book off the Shelf: DRADIN IN LOVE written by Jeff Vandermeer
Little Free Library Book: DENMARK VESEY’S BIBLE written by Jeremy Schipper
The Random Book: LAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON
Children’s Book: FAIRY TALES written by The Brothers Grimm
Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace
Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham
Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne
WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley
Spanish Book: El laberinto de las aceitunas written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga
