Weekly Schedule for 02/20 – 02/26

Best Selling Non-Fiction: ALABAMA V. KING: Martin Luther King Jr and the Criminal Trial that Launched the Civil Rights Movement written by Dan Abrams and Fred D. Gray with David Fisher

Great Literature: DUNE written by Frank Herbert

Best Selling Fiction: VOROSHILOVGRADwritten by Serhiy Zhadan

Contemporary Classics: THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO written by Stieg Larsson

The Book off the Shelf: DRADIN IN LOVE written by Jeff Vandermeer

Little Free Library Book: DENMARK VESEY’S BIBLE written by Jeremy Schipper

The Random Book: LAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON

Children’s Book: FAIRY TALES written by The Brothers Grimm

Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: NAKED MIND: CONTROL ALCOHOL: FIND FREEDOM, REDISCOVER HAPPINESS & CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Annie Grace

Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAIN written by John Grisham

Outer Limits: 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA written by Jules Verne

WRBH After Dark: THE RAVEN AND THE ROSE written by Virginia Henley

Spanish Book: El laberinto de las aceitunas written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga

—