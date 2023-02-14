Weekly Schedule for 02/13 – 02/19

Tulane Women’s Basketball:
Wednesday, February 15th VS SOUTHERN METHODIST UNIVERSITY | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:45pm Pregame
Saturday, February 18th AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI | 1:00pm Tip-Off | 12:45pm Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule
Tulane Baseball:
Friday, February 17th @ U.C. IRVINE | 8:00pm First Pitch | 7:45pm Pregame
Saturday, February 18th @ U.C. IRVINE | 3:00pm First Pitch | 2:45pm Pregame (Broadcast will commence immediately following the Women’s Basketball game)
Sunday, February 19th @ U.C. IRVINE| 3:00pm First Pitch | 2:45pm Pregame
More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule
BOOKS ON AIR:
Best Selling Non-Fiction: ALABAMA V. KING: Martin Luther King Jr and the Criminal Trial that Launched the Civil Rights Movement written by Dan Abrams and Fred D. Gray with David Fisher
Great Literature: DUNE written by Frank Herbert
Best Selling Fiction: VOROSHILOVGRADwritten by Serhiy Zhadan
Contemporary Classics: THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO written by Stieg Larsson
The Book off the Shelf: THE FORTUNATE PILGRIM written by Mario Puzo
Little Free Library Book: BEYOND CONTROL: THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER’S NEW CHANNEL TO THE GULF OF MEXICO written by James F Barnett Jr
The Random Book: LAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON
Children’s Book: FAIRY TALES written by The Brothers Grimm
Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin
The Self-Help Book: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO BUDDHIST MEDITATION written by Paramananda
Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAINwritten by John Grisham
Outer Limits: THE LAST WITNESS written by K.J. Parker
WRBH After Dark: MIRACLE written by Danielle Steele
Spanish Book: El laberinto de las aceitunas written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga
—
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.