Weekly Schedule for 02/13 – 02/19

Tulane Women’s Basketball:

Wednesday, February 15th VS SOUTHERN METHODIST UNIVERSITY | 6:00pm Tip-Off | 5:45pm Pregame
Saturday, February 18th AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI | 1:00pm Tip-Off | 12:45pm Pregame

More information about the Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule

Tulane Baseball

Friday, February 17th @ U.C. IRVINE | 8:00pm First Pitch | 7:45pm Pregame
Saturday, February 18th @ U.C. IRVINE | 3:00pm First Pitch | 2:45pm Pregame (Broadcast will commence immediately following the Women’s Basketball game)
Sunday, February 19th @ U.C. IRVINE| 3:00pm First Pitch | 2:45pm Pregame

More information about the Tulane Green Wave Baseball schedule can be found at https://tulanegreenwave.com/sports/baseball/schedule

BOOKS ON AIR:

Best Selling Non-FictionALABAMA V. KING: Martin Luther King Jr and the Criminal Trial that Launched the Civil Rights Movement written by Dan Abrams and Fred D. Gray with David Fisher

Great Literature:  DUNE written by Frank Herbert

Best Selling Fiction:  VOROSHILOVGRADwritten by Serhiy Zhadan

Contemporary Classics: THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO written by Stieg Larsson

The Book off the Shelf:  THE FORTUNATE PILGRIM written by Mario Puzo

Little Free Library BookBEYOND CONTROL: THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER’S NEW CHANNEL TO THE GULF OF MEXICO written by James F Barnett Jr

The Random BookLAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON

Children’s Book:  FAIRY TALES  written by The Brothers Grimm

Young Adult LiteratureTEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help BookA PRACTICAL GUIDE TO BUDDHIST MEDITATION written by Paramananda

Mystery HourGRAY MOUNTAINwritten by John Grisham

Outer LimitsTHE LAST WITNESS written by K.J. Parker

WRBH After DarkMIRACLE written by Danielle Steele

Spanish BookEl laberinto de las aceitunas  written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.

 

‘The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found’ by Frank Bruni

Featured Non-Fiction Monday – Friday @ 6am-7am / 2pm – 3pm / 1:30am – 2:30am From New York Times columnist and bestselling author Frank Bruni comes a wise and moving memoir about aging, affliction, and optimism after partially losing his eyesight. One morning in late 2017, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni woke up with strangely blurred vision. He

