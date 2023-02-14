Weekly Schedule for 02/13 – 02/19

Best Selling Non-Fiction: ALABAMA V. KING: Martin Luther King Jr and the Criminal Trial that Launched the Civil Rights Movement written by Dan Abrams and Fred D. Gray with David Fisher

Great Literature: DUNE written by Frank Herbert

Best Selling Fiction: VOROSHILOVGRADwritten by Serhiy Zhadan

Contemporary Classics: THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO written by Stieg Larsson

The Book off the Shelf: THE FORTUNATE PILGRIM written by Mario Puzo

Little Free Library Book: BEYOND CONTROL: THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER’S NEW CHANNEL TO THE GULF OF MEXICO written by James F Barnett Jr

The Random Book: LAWRENCE IN ARABIA: WAR, DECEIT, IMPERIAL FOLLY AND THE MAKING OF THE MODERN MIDDLE EAST written by SCOTT ANDERSON

Children’s Book: FAIRY TALES written by The Brothers Grimm

Young Adult Literature: TEHANU written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO BUDDHIST MEDITATION written by Paramananda

Mystery Hour: GRAY MOUNTAINwritten by John Grisham

Outer Limits: THE LAST WITNESS written by K.J. Parker

WRBH After Dark: MIRACLE written by Danielle Steele

Spanish Book: El laberinto de las aceitunas written by Eduardo Mendoza Garriga

