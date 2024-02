Weekly Schedule for 01/29 – 02/04

Best Selling Non-Fiction:

Ending Tuesday…THE COUNTRY OF THE BLIND: A MEMOIR AT THE END OF SIGHT written by Andrew Leland

Beginning Wednesday…THE POTLIKKER PAPERS: A FOOD HISTORY OF THE MODERN SOUTH written by John T. Edge

Great Literature: JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH written by Jules Verne

Best Selling Fiction: LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY: A NOVEL written by Bonnie Garmus

Contemporary Classics: THE PATH TO THE SPIDERS’ NEST written by Italo Calvino

The Book off the Shelf: BAYOU ST. JOHN: A BRIEF HISTORY written by Cassie Pruyn (REPLAY)

The Random Book: HER COUNTRY: HOW THE WOMEN OF COUNTRY MUSIC BECAME THE SUCCESS THEY WERE NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE written by Marissa R. Moss

Little Free Library Book:

Ending Wednesday…ALL THE EVER AFTERS: THE UNTOLD STORY OF CINDERELLA’S STEPMOTHER written by Danielle Teller

Beginning Thursday…THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (JAMES BOND) written by Raymond Benson

Daily Dose of Science: PALE BLUE DOT: A VISION OF THE HUMAN FUTURE IN SPACE written by Carl Sagan

Macabre Monday: SOUTHERN FRIED AND HORRIFIED written by Ronald Kelly

Children’s Book: THE BIRCHBARK HOUSE written by Louise Erdrich

Young Adult Literature: THE OTHER WIND written by Ursula K. LeGuin

The Self-Help Book: BEING MORTAL written by Atul Gawande

Mystery Hour: THE COLD DISH written by Craig Johnson

Outer Limits: 1984 written by George Orwell

WRBH After Dark: BIG SEXY LOVE written by Kirsty Greenwood

Biographies: RIDERS ON THE STORM: MY LIFE WITH JIM MORRISON AND THE DOORS written by John Densmore

Spanish Book: Los detectives salvajes written by Roberto Bolaño

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.