“The Sirens of Titan” written by Kurt Vonnegut

Monday – Friday @ 10am-11am / 11pm – 12am / 4:00am – 5:00am

“[Kurt Vonnegut’s] best book . . . He dares not only ask the ultimate question about the meaning of life, but to answer it.”—Esquire



Nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read



The Sirens of Titan is an outrageous romp through space, time, and morality. The richest, most depraved man on Earth, Malachi Constant, is offered a chance to take a space journey to distant worlds with a beautiful woman at his side. Of course there’ s a catch to the invitation–and a prophetic vision about the purpose of human life that only Vonnegut has the courage to tell.



“Reading Vonnegut is addictive!”—Commonweal