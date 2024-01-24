WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"The Path to the Spiders' Nest" written by Italo Calvino

Featured Contemporary Classic

Mon-Fri @ 10am, with replays @ 11pm, and overnight @ 4am

Italo Calvino was only twenty-three when he first published this bold and imaginative novel. It tells the story of Pin, a cobbler’s apprentice in a town on the Ligurian coast during World War II. He lives with his sister, a prostitute, and spends as much time as he can at a seedy bar where he amuses the adult patrons. After a mishap with a Nazi soldier, Pin becomes involved with a band of partisans. Calvino’s portrayal of these characters, seen through the eyes of a child, is not only a revealing commentary on the Italian resistance but an insightful coming-of-age story. Updated to include changes from Calvino’s definitive Italian edition, previously censored passages, and his newly translated, unabridged preface–in which Calvino brilliantly critiques and places into historical context his own youthful work–The Path to the Spiders’ Nests is animated by the formidable imagination that has made Italo Calvino one of the most respected writers of our time.

"Lessons in Chemistry" written by Bonnie Garmus

Featured Best-Selling Fiction Mon-Fri @ 9am, with replays @ 10pm, and overnight @ 3am #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • GMA BOOK CLUB PICK • Meet Elizabeth Zott: "a gifted research chemist, absurdly self-assured and immune to social convention" (The Washington Post) in 1960s California whose career takes a detour when she becomes the unlikely star of a beloved TV cooking show.

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

