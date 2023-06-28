WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
“The Little Free Library Book: Take a Book | Return a Book” written by Margret Aldrich

Monday – Friday @ 8:00-8:30pm

“The Little Free Library is a terrific example of placing books—poetry included—within reach of people in the course of their everyday lives. Free is always a good thing, and the project has a nice give-and-take feel to it. Here’s hoping we bump into literature when we turn the next corner—before we have time to resist!”—Billy Collins

“Take a book. Return a book.” In 2009, Todd Bol built the first Little Free Library as a memorial to his mom. Five years later, this simple idea to promote literacy and encourage community has become a movement. Little Free Libraries—freestanding front-yard book exchanges—now number twenty thousand in seventy countries. The Little Free Library Book tells the history of these charming libraries, gathers quirky and poignant firsthand stories from owners, provides a resource guide for how to best use your Little Free Library, and delights readers with color images of the most creative and inspired LFLs around.

Margret Aldrich is a freelance writer and editor. Her articles have appeared in the Utne ReaderExperience Life!, and elsewhere. She lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with her family.

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

