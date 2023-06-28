“The Little Free Library Book: Take a Book | Return a Book” written by Margret Aldrich

Featured Little Free Library Program

“The Little Free Library is a terrific example of placing books—poetry included—within reach of people in the course of their everyday lives. Free is always a good thing, and the project has a nice give-and-take feel to it. Here’s hoping we bump into literature when we turn the next corner—before we have time to resist!”—Billy Collins

“Take a book. Return a book.” In 2009, Todd Bol built the first Little Free Library as a memorial to his mom. Five years later, this simple idea to promote literacy and encourage community has become a movement. Little Free Libraries—freestanding front-yard book exchanges—now number twenty thousand in seventy countries. The Little Free Library Book tells the history of these charming libraries, gathers quirky and poignant firsthand stories from owners, provides a resource guide for how to best use your Little Free Library, and delights readers with color images of the most creative and inspired LFLs around.

Margret Aldrich is a freelance writer and editor. Her articles have appeared in the Utne Reader, Experience Life!, and elsewhere. She lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with her family.