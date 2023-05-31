WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading Fine Print."
                    

“THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND” written by Oliver Sacks

“THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND” written by Oliver Sacks

 

Featured Daily Dose of Science

Monday – Friday @ 8:30-9:00pm

 

“An explorer of that most wondrous of islands, the human brain,” writes D.M. Thomas in The New York Times Book Review, “Oliver Sacks also loves the oceanic kind of islands.” Both kinds figure movingly in this book–part travelogue, part autobiography, part medical mystery story–in which Sacks’s journeys to a tiny Pacific atoll and the island of Guam become explorations of the meaning of islands, the genesis of disease, the wonders of botany, the nature of deep geological time, and the complexities of being human.

 

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Coming up next...

View Full Daily Schedule
“THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND” written by Oliver Sacks

“THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND” written by Oliver Sacks

“THE ISLAND OF THE COLORBLIND” written by Oliver Sacks   Featured Daily Dose of Science Monday – Friday @ 8:30-9:00pm   “An explorer of that most wondrous of islands, the human brain,” writes D.M. Thomas in The New York Times Book Review, “Oliver Sacks also loves the oceanic kind of islands.” Both kinds figure movingly in

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate
Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE

Featured Sponsor:
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Production@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant
Verified by MonsterInsights