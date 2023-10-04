WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
“Seinlanguage” written by Jerry Seinfeld

Featured Book off the Shelf

Monday – Friday @ 1:30pm, with overnight replays @5:00am (Tues-Sat)

picture of Jerry Seinfeld smiling with his head rested on handEons hence, scholars may ponder the mysteries of this book in the same way that they now ponder the fragments of Heraclitus. Until then, Seinlanguage will continue to provide guaranteed chuckles in a neat and tidy package. Kind of like Jerry himself. –Simon Leake

Seinfeld. For more than 33 million viewers, the Emmy Award-winning television show has become a Thursday night ritual. Even though the show has ended, Jerry Seinfeld’s distinct brand of humor can still be yours.

In his #1 New York Times bestselling book, SeinLanguage, Jerry Seinfeld has captured on the page his views on topics ranging from Raisinettes to relationships, from childhood to cop shows, and from parents to power suits. This must-have book for all fans—and who isn’t a fan?—remains available in both paperback and hardcover.

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

