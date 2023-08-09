WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading Fine Print."
                    

“Rebecca” written by Daphne Du Maurier 

Featured Great Literature

Monday – Friday @ 7am-8am / 3pm – 4pm / 2:00am – 3:00am

A GIANT GOLD "R" WITH A CURLY LINE TO START THE TITLE "REBECCA"
“Last Night I Dreamt I went to Manderley Again…”
 
With these words, the reader is ushered into an isolated gray stone mansion on the windswept Cornish coast, as the second Mrs. Maxim de Winter recalls the chilling events that transpired as she began her new life as the young bride of a husband she barely knew. For in every corner of every room were phantoms of a time dead but not forgotten—a past devotedly preserved by the sinister housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers: a suite immaculate and untouched, clothing laid out and ready to be worn, but not by any of the great house’s current occupants. With an eerie presentiment of evil tightening her heart, the second Mrs. de Winter walked in the shadow of her mysterious predecessor, determined to uncover the darkest secrets and shattering truths about Maxim’s first wife—the late and hauntingly beautiful Rebecca.
 
This special edition of Rebecca includes excerpts from Daphne du Maurier’s The Rebecca Notebook and Other Memories, an essay on the real Manderley, du Maurier’s original epilogue to the book, and more.
 
A PBS Great American Read Top 100 Pick

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Coming up next...

View Full Daily Schedule
“Surviving the Extremes: What Happens to the Body and Mind at the Limits of Human Endurance” written by Kenneth Kamler

“Surviving the Extremes: What Happens to the Body and Mind at the Limits of Human Endurance” written by Kenneth Kamler

Featured Daily Dose of Science Monday – Friday @ 8:30pm-9:00pm “Surviving the Extremes brings personal experience and scientific knowledge together beautifully, giving us narrative that are powerful, moving, and very real.” -Oliver Sacks A true-life scientific thriller no reader will forget, Surviving the Extremes takes us to the farthest reaches of the earth as well as into the

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate
Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE

Featured Sponsor:
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Production@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant
Verified by MonsterInsights