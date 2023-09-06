“Love in the Time of Cholera” written by Gabriel García Márquez

Featured Contemporary Classic

INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLER • “A love story of astonishing power” (Newsweek), the acclaimed modern literary classic by the beloved Nobel Prize-winning author.



In their youth, Florentino Ariza and Fermina Daza fall passionately in love. When Fermina eventually chooses to marry a wealthy, well-born doctor, Florentino is devastated, but he is a romantic. As he rises in his business career he whiles away the years in 622 affairs–yet he reserves his heart for Fermina. Her husband dies at last, and Florentino purposefully attends the funeral. Fifty years, nine months, and four days after he first declared his love for Fermina, he will do so again.