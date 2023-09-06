WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
“Love in the Time of Cholera” written by Gabriel García Márquez

Featured Contemporary Classic

Monday – Friday @ 10am, with replays @ 11pm and 4am (overnight)

A parrot handing upside downINTERNATIONAL BESTSELLER  “A love story of astonishing power” (Newsweek), the acclaimed modern literary classic by the beloved Nobel Prize-winning author.

In their youth, Florentino Ariza and Fermina Daza fall passionately in love. When Fermina eventually chooses to marry a wealthy, well-born doctor, Florentino is devastated, but he is a romantic. As he rises in his business career he whiles away the years in 622 affairs–yet he reserves his heart for Fermina. Her husband dies at last, and Florentino purposefully attends the funeral. Fifty years, nine months, and four days after he first declared his love for Fermina, he will do so again.

“Burn it Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call to Change in Hollywood” written by Maureen Ryan

Featured Best-Selling Non-Fiction Monday-Friday @ 6am with replays @ 2:00pm and 1:00am (overnight) NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER  • LOS ANGELES TIMES BESTSELLER In this spectacular, newsmaking exposé that has the entertainment industry abuzz and on its heels, Vanity Fair‘s Maureen Ryan blows the lid on patterns of harassment and bias in Hollywood, the grassroots reforms under way, and the

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

