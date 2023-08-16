“Good Morning, Hope” written by Argita & Detina Zalli

“The true story of the brave and resilient Zalli family and their incredible twin daughters, Argita and Detina. The book grabs you from the first moment as the twins’ innocence is shattered by bullets that nearly kill them. . . . These girls, now highly successful PhD research scientists and lecturers, will make you cheer to the last page. Bravo, Zalli twins, your triumph is an inspiration to us all.”

—David Crow

“Readers will be fascinated. . . . A haunting reminder of how precious democracy is.”—Kirkus Reviews

The inspiring true story of the Zalli family, forced to rebuild their lives in a new, uncertain land

Born in poverty-stricken Albania, twin sisters Argita and Detina Zalli always dreamed of becoming doctors. But when the government collapsed, plunging the country into anarchy and civil war, the twins’ dream unraveled along with their homeland.

Their parents were determined to find a way to leave and save their daughters’ futures—not to mention their very lives. After several dangerous attempts, they finally escaped, only to be thrust into a new nightmare as refugees.

With grit and determination, they fought their way forward. When tragedy struck yet again, threatening what they held most dear, the girls had to come to terms with the high price they had all paid to survive.