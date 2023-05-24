WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Fresh Water for Flowers" written by Valérie Perrin

 

“Fresh Water for Flowers” written by Valérie Perrin

Featured Best-Selling Fiction

Monday – Friday @ 9am-10am | 10pm – 11pm (replay)  |3-4am (replay)

book cover: flowers on a blue wooden fence

WALL STREET JOURNAL BEST BOOK OF SUMMER 2021
A 2020 INDIES INTRODUCE & INDIE NEXT LIST PICK

A #1 international best-seller, Fresh Water for Flowers is an intimately told story about a woman who defiantly believes in happiness, despite it all.

Violette Toussaint is the caretaker at a cemetery in a small town in Bourgogne. Her life is lived to the predictable rhythms of the often funny, always moving confidences that casual mourners, regular visitors, and sundry colleagues share with her. Violette’s routine is disrupted one day by the arrival of Julien Sole—local police chief—who has come to scatter the ashes of his recently deceased mother on the gravesite of a complete stranger. It soon becomes clear that Julien’s inexplicable gesture is intertwined with Violette’s own complicated past.

“Melancholic and yet ebullient… An appealing indulgence in nature, food and drink, and, above all, friendships.”—The Guardian

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped

